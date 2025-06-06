In collaboration with Route 101, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will deploy NiCE's CXone Mpower platform in a UK-sovereign environment to improve citizen services while ensuring data sovereignty

Route 101 a leading cloud systems integrator, announced today in collaboration with NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE), a major contract win with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of the UK government. This contract will see Route 101 and NiCE collaborate to enable the transformation of citizen experiences with the delivery of a UK-sovereign Citizen Experience Platform (CXP), powered by NiCE's CXone Mpower and hosted in a secure, UK-based cloud environment. This initiative will drive service innovation and ensure data sovereignty for one of the Europe's largest contact centres.

The project will support DWP with the modernisation of its current contact centre operations, supporting over 40,000 agents and transforming both phone and digital services.

The platform has been designed to meet the UK Government's demand for sovereign cloud infrastructure, supporting national digital transformation ambitions. By partnering with NiCE, Route 101 will lead DWP through a strategic migration from its legacy on-premise infrastructure to a secure, UK-sovereign cloud platform. This transition will enable DWP to modernise its contact centre operations, and ensure data sovereignty within a compliant, UK-based environment.

Russell Attwood, Chief Executive Officer, Route 101, said: "Securing this contract as the primary partner to DWP marks a pivotal moment for Route 101. By combining our deep understanding of government needs with NiCE's advanced technology, we are committed to setting a new standard, operational efficiency, and data sovereignty across the UK."

Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected to partner with DWP alongside Route 101. With CXone Mpower's industry-leading platform, DWP has the power to fulfil their Service Modernisation agenda. Utilising the platform, DWP will be able to enhance digital service delivery and support its ambition to upskill its workforce."

NiCE's expansion into the UK builds on its EU success. Route 101 and NiCE are supporting government organisations and highly regulated enterprises to support secure, compliant digital transformation in a sovereign environment designed specifically for the needs of customer service.

About Route 101

Route 101 is a leading cloud systems integrator, providing hosted and true cloud telecommunications and contact centre solutions. A supplier to worldwide organisations, Route 101 specialises in the implementation and support of true cloud transformation solutions, having built strong relationships with global vendors. Multi-award winning, Route 101 works tirelessly to deliver exceptional standards of support to its customers. The quality of the solutions offered, the strength of partner and customer relationships, and the emphasis on quality service means Route 101 continues to act as a disruptor within the contact centre technology space.

Learn more by visitingwww.route101.com.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organisations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organisations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organisation, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE's marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

