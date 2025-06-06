Populous, the world-renowned design firm specializing in sport and entertainment venues, today announced the acquisition of Denver-based Fentress Architects, a global leader in iconic aviation projects and prominent public buildings, including convention centers, museums and government facilities.

Los Angeles International Airport. Designed by Fentress Architects.

This strategic acquisition unites two of the most respected names in architecture, combining Populous' unparalleled expertise in designing memorable experiences with Fentress' award-winning portfolio of aviation, civic and cultural landmarks. The acquisition significantly broadens the scope and scale of services that Populous can offer clients across the globe.

Bruce Miller, Populous Global Chair and CEO, commented:

"We are committed to expanding the breadth of our practice. Fentress Architects has long been known for its visionary aviation and public architecture, exceptional design quality and commitment to innovation. Uniting our aviation team with Fentress to form Fentress Studios, a Populous Company, symbolizes our dedication to design quality.

Adding Fentress' expertise and client base to the Populous global aviation and transportation portfolio, as well as synergies across convention center design, will enable us to transform the future of people-centric design and supercharge our global impact in those sectors."

Founded in 1980, Fentress Architects has designed more than $52 billion of architectural landmarks worldwide, including Denver International Airport, Incheon International Airport, Miami Beach Convention Center and the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The firm is known for creating architecture that is sustainable, contextual and deeply connected to the communities it serves.

Curt Fentress, Founder and Principal in Charge of Design at Fentress Architects, commented: "Populous shares our values of design excellence and people-centric thinking. Together, we will continue to redefine great architecture and its capacity to ignite social and economic change through inspired design for people."

Fentress Architects will rebrand as Fentress Studios, a Populous Company, with the studios continuing to be based in Denver and Washington D.C. The acquisition further propels Populous' capabilities in aviation, transportation and public sector design.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding, and graphics, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,500 employees in 32 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

About Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects is an international design firm that passionately pursues the creation of innovative, sustainable, and iconic architecture. The firm's work includes landmarks such as the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX, the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Supreme Courts, and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

