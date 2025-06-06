Bridgeport, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Wright One, a climate-focused hardtech startup, today announced it has selected Bridgeport, Connecticut, as its official US manufacturing hub and secured multiple take-or-pay agreements ahead of its August 2025 product launch. This announcement marks a significant step forward in reshoring advanced manufacturing and scaling sustainable infrastructure technologies in the United States.





Founded by mechanical engineer and commercial pilot Justin McAfee, Wright One is preparing for the mass production of its flagship product, the Wright Fan, a modular aviation-grade cooling system designed for industrial applications such as data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities. These take-or-pay agreements ensure baseline demand for the Wright Fan and represent early customer confidence in the company's modular approach to climate technology.

The Wright Fan is designed to reduce costs by up to 50% over a 5-year operating cycle, accounting for labor, disposal fees, and fan replacement costs. Additionally, it features a patented power-switch intended to enable zero-downtime operation. According to company data, the product is expected to reduce lifecycle CO2e emissions by approximately 85%, with a 40% reduction in CO2e achieved through recycling of its modular components.

The decision to manufacture in Bridgeport leverages the city's industrial legacy and existing infrastructure, aligning with Wright One's mission to revitalize American manufacturing and reduce lifecycle emissions across its product lines.

"We're proud to establish our manufacturing base in Bridgeport," said Justin McAfee, founder and CEO of Wright One. "These agreements validate both market demand and the scalability of our technology. With Bridgeport as our foundation, we're building more than products. We're building resilience into the American supply chain."

The company's manufacturing facility in Bridgeport will handle assembly, testing, and refurbishment of components, laying the groundwork for a circular economy model that reduces waste and improves operational efficiency.

With initial production underway and a growing roster of industrial clients, Wright One is on track to deliver its first commercial units in Q3 2025.

About Wright One

Wright One is a US-based hardtech company focused on climate-aligned solutions for aviation and infrastructure. By combining modular design with domestic manufacturing and refurbishment, the company aims to reduce emissions, improve reliability, and strengthen the American supply chain.

