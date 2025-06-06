Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Aleen Inc. ("Aleen" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based company completed offerings of approximately 10.04 million special warrants which, when exercised, were automatically converted into an equal number of common shares. The common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol ALEN.U.

Aleen is a digital startup company focused on AI-driven tools to support the healthcare sector. The Company's website enables visitors to enter their symptoms and receive a free initial health assessment and symptom checks. Aleen also offers a paid service that provides users with deeper access to its AI platform, with enhanced functionality. By providing fast and reliable information, the Company aims to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system. Aleen's AI integrates medical knowledge and is designed to expand its capabilities over time.

"AI is a transformative technology with near-endless applications across the global economy," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We applaud the Aleen team for their innovative efforts to harness AI to benefit the healthcare sector, and we are pleased that they chose the CSE for their public listing."

"The CSE listing is an important step for us, and one we see as the beginning of a longer journey," said Inna Aksman, CEO of Aleen. "While it marks a new stage in our company's development, it also reflects our steady commitment to growth and continued progress. We are optimistic about the future and excited for what lies ahead."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254727

