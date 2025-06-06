Successful Transaction Marks Another Milestone in A-CAP's Soccer Club Portfolio Strategy

Advantage Capital Holdings, LLC ("A-CAP" or "The Company"), a New York-based insurance and financial services company with over $12 billion in assets, today announced the successful divestiture of Standard de Liège SA ("Standard Liège" or the "Club"), one of Belgium's most historic soccer clubs, and Immobilière du Standard de Liège SRL, the corporate entity that owns the Club's stadium, Maurice Dufrasne Stadium, to a consortium of buyers led by Standard Liège Chief Executive Officer Giacomo Angelini. This transaction marks the end of 777 Partners' legacy involvement with the Club and sets the stage for the Club's future growth and success, both on and off the field.

Benefits of the transaction include:

Increased stability across the Club's shareholder base, which clears the path for future investments,

Operational clarity, establishing a unified direction that will allow both players and management to fully concentrate on on-field performance, ensuring that collective focus remains on winning matches and achieving sporting excellence, and

A-CAP's facilitation of a smooth transfer of interests delivers a successful outcome for policyholders.

"This transaction represents a significant achievement for A-CAP, the Club, and its dedicated supporters," said Kenneth King, Chairman and CEO of A-CAP. "By stepping in to support several professional clubs, A-CAP has successfully completed transactions with Everton FC, Melbourne Victory FC, and Standard Liège and delivered solutions structured to deliver tangible benefits to all stakeholders, including A-CAP policyholders. Our consistent track record underscores A-CAP's commitment to fostering stability and success at all the soccer clubs in our portfolio. We remain focused on providing robust support to the remaining clubs on our platform and look forward to building on this momentum."

Moelis Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to A-CAP on the transaction.

About A-CAP

A-CAP is a holding company owning multiple insurance and financial businesses on its unique and synergistic platform. These businesses include primary insurance carriers, an SEC registered investment adviser, reinsurance vehicles, and marketing organizations. With broad knowledge across the insurance and investment sectors, A-CAP's management team has diverse experience and provides comprehensive services to policyholders, insurance company clients and capital partners. Launched in 2013, A-CAP is a privately held company with offices located in New York, Charleston, Miami, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.acap.com.

About Standard de Liège SA

A cornerstone of Belgian football, Standard Liège has a proud history of achievements. The men's team has won 10 Belgian Championships, 8 Belgian Cups and 4 Belgian Supercups, while the women's team has secured 20 Belgian Championships, 8 Belgian Cups and 1 Belgian Supercup. The Club is known for its fervent fanbase and consistent pursuit of success on and off the field.

