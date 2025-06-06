Natuzzi partners with the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250606637644/en/

The Italy Pavilion, designed by MCA-Mario Cucinella Architects, is inspired by the Renaissance Ideal City

From April 13 to October 13, Osaka is expected to welcome over 30 million visitors and participants from more than 160 countries to the Expo 2025.

Natuzzi has been selected as one of the official partners of the Italy Pavilion.

The Italy Pavilion-designed by MCA, Mario Cucinella Architects-draws inspiration from the concept of the Renaissance Ideal City. Within this framework, Natuzzi showcases its signature Mediterranean lifestyle and hospitality, furnishing the space with collections such as Deep and Wave by Nika Zupanc, and the iconic Re-vive armchair.

Expo Osaka marks a pivotal opportunity for us to share, on a global stage, the core values that define our DNA: art, beauty, craftsmanship, and quality. Through our participation, we aim to convey our vision of design that blends Mediterranean roots with innovation. With our international presence and over 65 years of history and expertise, we are well positioned to engage with diverse cultures, Pasquale Natuzzi, Executive Chairman and Founder of the Natuzzi Group.

With a nearly four-decade presence in Japan, Natuzzi commitment to Expo 2025 Osaka is a testament of our respect for the Japanese culture, values and heritage.

Natuzzi currently operates 24 free-standing stores in the Rest of APAC region, comprising 16 Natuzzi Italia and 8 Natuzzi Editions stores.

Since the beginning of the year, the Natuzzi Group has strengthened its commercial, retail and finance organization to enhance performance across the region.

About Natuzzi: Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. Natuzzi distributes its collections through a global network of monobrand stores and galleries in addition to smaller distribution areas within multi-brand stores. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250606637644/en/

Contacts:

Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna tel. +39. 342-3412-261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39 331-6654-275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com