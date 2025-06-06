Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le juin 6/June 2025) - Musk Metals Corp. (MUSK) has announced a name and symbol change to Germanium Mining Corp. (GMC) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every eight (8) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,118,315 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on June 10, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 9, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Musk Metals Corp. (MUSK) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Germanium Mining Corp. (GMC) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque huit (8) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 5 118 315 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, un nouveau symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 10 juin 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 9 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de réinscrire leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 10 juin/June 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 10 juin/June 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 10 juin/June 2025 New Name/Nouveau Nom: Germanium Mining Corp. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: GMC NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 37405C 10 6 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 37405C 10 6 8 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: MUSK Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 62757L207/CA62757L2075

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)