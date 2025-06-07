Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro): Now Boarding: Metro's LAX/Metro Transit Center Station Officially Opens, Connecting Communities; Bringing Faster, Easier Travel for Angelenos, Visitors

New Station Sets Stage for Metro, Los Angeles to Welcome World to FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl LXI, 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Games

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) celebrated the official opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center station with a ribbon-cutting today. Metro is now ready to welcome global fans headed to Los Angeles for major events, such as FIFA World Cup 26, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games forever changing how car-centric Angelenos travel to and from LAX.

"The wait is over, Los Angeles," said Metro Board Chair and LA County Supervisor, Janice Hahn. "At long last, we are getting a train to LAX. And when the Automated People Mover finally opens, we will truly have an international airport that connects people from inside the terminals to the world beyond through Metro."

The grand opening of this station marks the eighth project completed in Metro's ambitious Twenty-Eight by '28 initiative, a comprehensive plan to enhance the region's transit infrastructure in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LAX/Metro Transit Center Station is poised to play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of athletes, officials, and spectators during these global events.

The state-of-the-art transit center embodies a large-scale open station concept. With continuous swooping canopies guiding users' views through large open spaces, the station reinforces intuitive wayfinding and walking access to buses and light rail trains, and the soon-to-be-opened Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), Automated People Mover (APM).

"The opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center is a major step forward in how we prepare Los Angeles to welcome the world. This is about more than bringing people to and from the airport - it's about building a more connected, reliable and climate-conscious city for Angelenos and for the millions who will visit in the years ahead," said LA Mayor Karen Bass and Metro Board Member. "I want to congratulate LA Metro for this accomplishment and look forward to their continued partnership."

Located at Aviation Blvd./96th St., the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station signifies the K line is a fully functional connection in Metro's network. Connecting Metro's C and K rail lines, six Metro bus lines and eight municipal bus lines, including Beach Cities, Big Blue Bus, Culver City Bus, GTrans, Torrance Transit and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) shuttles to and from the terminals. Metro Micro will also service this station. By providing a direct connection to regional transit, the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station expands options for airport-area employees and travelers, and decreases reliance on more costly options, such as taxis, rideshares or private vehicles.

"Not only is LAX one of the busiest airports in the world, it's also an important job center for Angelenos, particularly for residents of South Los Angeles," said Holly Mitchell, LA County Supervisor and Metro Board Member. "The LAX/Metro Transit Center Station will serve an important role for visitors, residents, and our vital airport-area employees."

The new station illustrates for Angelenos and the world that public transportation is the secret to bypassing traffic on their way to and from LAX, and that Metro, with one of the most ambitious capital project programs in the United States, is a reliable and comfortable way to travel across the county.

Featuring a bus plaza, bike hub and a customer service center, the station spans more than 1,100 feet from north to south. With the widest light rail platform in the Metro system, its two main levels provide a welcoming, convenient and secure connection point offering riders access to a wide array of destinations throughout LA County. In addition, this station features security coverage monitored 24/7 by security operations staff.

As part of Metro's commitment to sustainable urban planning, the station also includes numerous environmentally friendly features such as energy-efficient lighting, landscaping with native plants, and plans for further expansion to accommodate future growth. This project represents Metro's on-going efforts to enhance regional mobility, support green infrastructure, and prepare Los Angeles for the future.

When the APM opens and connects to Metro in 2026, Angelenos and visitors alike will have a more direct, easier connection to Metro's public transportation system, with a total of six stops - three in the terminal, one at the Metro/LAX Transit Center Station, one at economy parking and one at the Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility (ConRAC) which is directly across the street from the transit center. As riders await access to the APM, LAWA will provide shuttles every 10 minutes. The shuttle's schedule will be based on the operating schedules for the C and K light rail lines and municipal bus routes serving the new station ensuring seamless travel to and from the airport helping to alleviate traffic congestion around LAX.

"For more than half a century, Angelenos have been dreaming about a rail connection to LAX airport - and that day has finally come. Our LAX/Metro Transit Center Station not only enhances the travel experience for millions of visitors to Los Angeles but also serves as a key piece of our ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable and efficient transportation network for our city," said Stephanie Wiggins, CEO of Metro. "We look forward to welcoming millions of Angelenos and visitors to the LAX/Metro Transit Center in the coming months and years, and we can't wait for the final link in the chain - LAX's People Mover."

This station features towering artwork at the center of the station, by Los Angeles native and internationally renowned artist Glenn Kaino, The Distance of the Sun, which welcomes visitors to the arts and cultural capital of the nation. Commissioned by Metro Art, the suspended sculpture consists of a series of vessels for travel, both real and imagined, rafted together in increasing size to create a spiral pathway towards the sky above. The work is a meditation on collective ambitions and shared hope, acting as a bridge to the future created from the designs of the past.

For additional information about the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station please visit metro.net/projects/airport-metro-connector/ For more information about Metro Art, visit metro.net/art.

Additional Quotes

"The long-awaited LAX/Metro Transit Center Station will provide a crucial transportation hub that connects Metro's rail system to LAX, the world's seventh busiest airport," said Fernando Dutra, Whittier Council Member and Metro Board First Vice Chair. "We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to upcoming major events and providing them with convenient, affordable and sustainable transit to and from LAX."

"The opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station marks a transformative moment for Inglewood and the greater Los Angeles area. This state-of-the-art facility not only enhances connectivity to the airport but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth and urban revitalization," said James T. Butts, Mayor of Inglewood and Metro Board Member. "Many in our community and surrounding region work every day at LAX and can now commute today through quality transit. Making this critical connection to LAX means reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and greater access to opportunities. It's a testament to our commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future for all residents."

"Today's LAX/Metro Transit Center Station opening is a testimony of promises made that are being kept --- to Los Angeles and the surrounding neighborhoods. The value added is the connection of residents to economic opportunities, educational institutions and essential services that will help to redefine 'transit dependency' to include those who 'choose' to 'Go Metro'", said Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Metro Board Second Vice Chair. "Thank you to all who can and will partner with LA Metro in reducing congestion and enhancing mobility. This project is evidence of seamless envisioning by servant leaders on the LA Metro board, in partnership with the community who entrust us to uplift all Angelenos."

"The opening of the LAX Metro Transit Center Station marks a monumental step in connecting LAX and the world to the greater Los Angeles region," said John Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "After four years of dedicated effort by Metro under the leadership of CEO Stephanie Wiggins, this project is finally complete - delivering a crucial transportation hub that will transform how Angelenos and travelers navigate to and from the airport via the future LAX Automated People Mover. LAWA is grateful for Metro's partnership in advancing our shared vision of a more connected Los Angeles."

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is building the most ambitious transportation infrastructure program in the United States and is working to greatly improve mobility through its Vision 2028 Plan. Metro is the lead transportation planning and funding agency for L.A. County and carries nearly 1 million boardings daily on four light rail and two subway lines and 119 bus lines utilizing 2,000 low-emission buses.

