Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
07.06.2025
A Family Paradise Awaits at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

MALÉ, Maldives, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, create cherished memories that last a lifetime as Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives invites families to escape the ordinary and embrace a world of tropical luxury enchantment. The resort's Family Summer Getaway Package promises an idyllic blend of relaxation, excitement, and quality time together - all set against the pristine natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.

Reef Pool Water Villas

Available for bookings until September 30, 2025, this limited-time offering is thoughtfully crafted to cater to families seeking a seamless and immersive Maldivian escape. Whether travelers are planning a short three-night retreat or an extended island sojourn of up to thirty nights, Grand Park Kodhipparu ensures every moment is unforgettable.

Nestled just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the award-winning Grand Park Kodhipparu is renowned for its elegant design, tranquil ambiance, and intuitive service. The Family Summer Getaway Package is a testament to the resort's commitment to curating meaningful experiences for guests of all ages.

Highlights of the Package Include:

  • Daily Buffet Breakfast: Begin each day with a lavish buffet breakfast showcasing a medley of global flavors and traditional Maldivian fare. From tropical fruits to freshly baked pastries and live cooking stations, every palate is catered to in the most indulgent way.
  • Complimentary Roundtrip Speedboat Transfers: Travel with ease and comfort as the resort offers complimentary shared speedboat transfers, allowing guests to enjoy a scenic and effortless arrival and departure experience.
  • Kids Stay, Play & Eat Free: The package is perfectly tailored for family fun. Children stay for free and are welcomed with an array of curated activities at the Kids' Club, along with complimentary dining that mirrors the meal plan reserved by parents - a thoughtful touch that enhances convenience while fostering shared enjoyment.
  • Non-Motorized Water Sports: For families seeking a splash of adventure, the package includes one hour of complimentary access to non-motorized water sports. Whether gliding over crystal-clear waters in a canoe, balancing on a paddleboard, or exploring vibrant marine life with snorkeling gear, guests can reconnect with nature and each other.

"We understand how important it is for families to spend quality time together, and we have designed this package to ensure that every member of the family feels both pampered and inspired," said Citra Suriah, Marketing Director of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. "With a harmonious balance of leisure and adventure, our Family Summer Getaway Package embodies the essence of a luxurious yet heartfelt island retreat."

Escape the routine and experience a place where turquoise lagoons, swaying palms, and warm hospitality converge to create a true family paradise. Discover the perfect summer getaway at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives - where timeless memories await beneath the Maldivian sun.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.

Breeze Poolside Dining & Bar

F&B Experiences - Sunset Rendezvous by the Beach


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697854/Reef_Pool_Water_Villas.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697852/Breeze_Poolside_Dining___Bar.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697853/F_B_Experiences___Sunset_Rendezvous_by_the_Beach.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697855/GRAND_PARK_KODHIPPARU_MALDIVES_V_REVERSE_WHITE_ENG_png_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-family-paradise-awaits-at-grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives-302475256.html

