Samstag, 07.06.2025
Der nächste Perpetua? Warum NevGolds neueste Bohrergebnisse den Vergleich mit dem Milliardenwert PPTA nähren
WKN: A3E2FN | ISIN: NO0013107490 | Ticker-Symbol: I8X0
Stuttgart
06.06.25 | 08:14
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.06.2025 18:36 Uhr
IDEX Biometrics ASA: New date for the share consolidation and ISIN change

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 11 April 2025 regarding key information relating to share consolidation and change of ISIN as resolved by the 11 April 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company (the "EGM"). The effective date of the share consolidation was stated to be 11 June 2025 or such later date as determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

Reference is also made to the subsequent offering resolved by the EGM (the "Subsequent Offering"), which is ongoing and will not be completed prior to 11 June 2025. For technical reasons, the Board wishes to complete the Subsequent Offering prior to implementing the share consolidation.

Therefore, the Board has resolved to move the effective date of the share consolidation (and the date of the associated ISIN change of the Company's shares) to 20 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 6 June 2025 at 18:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


