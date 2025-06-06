Anzeige
Der nächste Perpetua? Warum NevGolds neueste Bohrergebnisse den Vergleich mit dem Milliardenwert PPTA nähren
WKN: A400E3 | ISIN: FR001400N2P2 | Ticker-Symbol: 37S
Frankfurt
06.06.25 | 16:41
0,135 Euro
-2,17 % -0,003
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2025 18:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spineway: Minutes of the General Meeting of June 4, 2025

Press release

Ecully, June 6, 2025 - 6.00 p.m.

SPINEWAY

Minutes of the General Meeting of June 4, 2025

The Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of Spineway shareholders was held on first notice on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m at the company's registered office, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

The defaulting shareholders were represented by SELARL TULIER POLGE ALIREZAI, as ad hoc representative appointed by Order of the President of the Lyon Commercial Court dated April 30, 2025. The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented and voting by mail was 34,383,058, representing 100% of voting rights. The quorum having been reached, the Meeting was able to proceed and deliberate normally.

Resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 20 and 21 were approved by shareholders. Resolutions 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18 and 19 were rejected.

Information relating to the Combined General Meeting is available on the Company's website under "Investors/Regulated Information": https://spineway.com/en/regulated-information.

Next dates:
July 30, 2025 - Half-year sales 2025

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 70% of its revenue comes from exports.
ISIN: FR001400N2P2 - ALSPW

Contacts:


SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday
+33 (0)806 706 060
AELIUM

Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr

