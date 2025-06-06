Anzeige
Samstag, 07.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Perpetua? Warum NevGolds neueste Bohrergebnisse den Vergleich mit dem Milliardenwert PPTA nähren
WKN: A0MXL7 | ISIN: BMG3922B1072 | Ticker-Symbol: 35G
Tradegate
06.06.25 | 16:34
37,330 Euro
-1,35 % -0,510
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 22:15 Uhr
Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2025. The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions - we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release regarding Genpact's intention to pay dividends on its common shares from time to time are forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, Genpact's cash flows from operations, macroeconomic uncertainty, U.S. and global trade and tariff policies and general economic conditions, any deterioration in the global economic environment and its impact on our clients, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, technological innovation, including AI technology and future uses of generative AI and large language models, and our ability to invest in new technologies and adapt to industry developments at sufficient speed and scale, our ability to effectively price our services and maintain pricing and employee utilization rates, general inflationary pressures and our ability to share increased costs with our clients, wage increases in locations in which we have operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, the economic and other impacts of geopolitical conflicts, as well as any potential expansion or escalation of these conflicts or resulting economic disruption beyond the current scope, and other factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

Contacts:




Investors

Tyra Whelton


+1 (908) 418-2995


[email protected]



Media

Alexia Taxiarchos

+1 (617) 259-8172

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact

© 2025 PR Newswire
