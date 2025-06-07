PI TECHNOLOGIES, LTD: Pi Protocol Rebrands to STBL, Introduces Architecture for Next-Generation Stablecoin Economics

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / June 7, 2025 / Pi Protocol today announced the completion of its comprehensive rebrand to STBL, marking a strategic development that reflects the company's maturation to institutional-grade stablecoin infrastructure.

The transformation signals a refined focus on establishing the "Stablecoin 2.0" era, a paradigm where users who mint stablecoins retain both the yield generated from backing assets and governance control over the protocol itself.

The new STBL ecosystem introduces three complementary tokens designed to address fundamental inefficiencies in existing stablecoin markets:

USST (Stablecoin): A fully over-collateralized stablecoin backed by a diversified portfolio of institutional-grade, real-world assets. Unlike traditional stablecoins, USST maintains price stability while passing yield to users through the protocol's innovative architecture.

YLD (Yield Token): Automatically issued during the USST minting process, YLD tokens represent users' claims to real income streams generated by backing assets. This separation of yield from principal allows users to trade, hold or compound their returns independently while maintaining stablecoin utility.

STBL (Governance Token): Provides holders with democratic control over protocol parameters, reserve management, and reward distribution. The governance structure ensures community-driven decision-making rather than centralized control. STBL is designed for regulatory alignment and institutional-grade integrations - while remaining fully modular, permissionless, and compatible with DeFi.

Current stablecoin markets suffer from a fundamental asymmetry where centralized issuers like Tether and Circle retain billions in yield generated from user deposits. STBL's architecture directly addresses this market failure by ensuring value flows back to ecosystem participants who create and maintain the stablecoin supply.

"STBL combines institutional-grade infrastructure with decentralized governance principles," said Reeve Collins, co-founder of STBL and former co-founder and CEO of Tether. "We're establishing a new financial primitive that serves protocols, institutions and governments while preserving core decentralization values. The stablecoin market has remained largely unchanged since our work on Tether. STBL is the natural evolution and the start of the Stablecoin 2.0 era."

The stablecoin market, valued at approximately $200 billion, has seen limited innovation since Tether's introduction nearly a decade ago. STBL now positions itself as the next evolutionary step, targeting significant market share by delivering superior value to users.

"We built Tether to put the dollar on the blockchain," Collins noted. "Now, we've built STBL to bring sustainable yield and democratic governance to stablecoins. This is the infrastructure that will onboard the next wave of institutional decentralized finance adoption."

"The premise is simple: you create the money, you keep the yield," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO and co-founder of STBL. "We're witnessing the evolution toward Stablecoin 2.0, a model where financial sovereignty is embedded as a core architectural feature."

STBL operates on both Ethereum and Solana networks, providing institutional clients with multi-chain flexibility while maintaining regulatory compliance standards.

Unlike existing decentralized alternatives that rely on complex algorithmic mechanisms or suffer from capital inefficiency, STBL provides capital efficiency through optimized collateralization ratios, yield transparency with real-time asset performance tracking, governance legitimacy through token-holder voting mechanisms and regulatory alignment with compliant asset selection.

The rebrand to STBL reflects confidence in the protocol's ability to capture market share from legacy stablecoin providers. By addressing structural inefficiencies, STBL offers compelling incentives for users, institutions, and protocols to migrate toward this next-generation framework.

About STBL

STBL is a decentralized finance infrastructure protocol enabling the collateralization and monetization of yield-bearing real-world assets through USST stablecoin issuance. Operating across Ethereum and Solana, STBL serves protocols, institutions and users seeking yield-generating stablecoin solutions without compromising on decentralization. Governance is driven by holders of the STBL token, ensuring community-led protocol evolution.

