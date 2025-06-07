Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Perpetua? Warum NevGolds neueste Bohrergebnisse den Vergleich mit dem Milliardenwert PPTA nähren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2025 13:22 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province: Batik, Dong Songs, Tea Aroma Bridge China-Sweden Friendship! Guizhou Cultural Feast Draws Swedish Crowds

STOCKHOLM, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nihao! China" Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party jointly held by China Cultural Center in Stockholm and Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province, successfully concluded at Kungsträdgården, Stockholm, Sweden on May 31st (local time in Sweden). To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sweden, the Guizhou delegation, who came from afar, includes inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and song and dance troupes, meticulously prepared four immersive cultural experience zones: "Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon", "Wonder on Fingertips, Great Beauty of Intangible Heritage", "Delicious Cuisine in Duanwu, Happy Journey to Explore" and "Gorgeous Ethic Costumes, Beauty and Co-Prosperity". Distinctive ethnic songs and dances of Guizhou dazzled the audience during the "Conversation and Connection" performance, presenting the unique charm of the "Fascinating Guizhou, A Heaven of Myriad Mountains" in a panoramic way to the Nordic audience, giving a heartfelt cultural tribute to the friendship between China and Sweden.

Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin and Mrs. Li Lihong, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in Sweden and Director of China Cultural Center in Stockholm Li Rui, and other guests were invited to attend the event. Ambassador Cui Aimin visited the four carefully arranged exhibition areas and watched Guizhou song and dance performances with great interest. "We are deeply impressed by Guizhou's abundant tourism resources, vibrant ethnic cultures, and authentic local cuisine. The presentations by the Guizhou delegation vividly reflect the profound and unique charm of Chinese culture, and foster closer bonds between the peoples of China and Sweden", the couple said.

The event attracted over 10,000 visitors and was met with enthusiastic feedback from the Swedish public. After attending the event, many audiences said the event made them develop a strong interest in Chinese culture, particularly the colorful culture of Guizhou. "It's amazing! These handicrafts are so exquisite, and the tea tastes truly unique. I really want to visit Guizhou to experience it!" They said.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fe2dd1-bc60-4a00-b736-ed5b7db8a21b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387b05e6-dc62-45b5-979f-e6a60d8083cd



Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province May Mou wzglb@guizhou.gov.cn

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.