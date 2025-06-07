Tianci International Inc.: Tianci International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 7, 2025 / Tianci International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Tianci"), a global logistics service provider specializing in ocean freight forwarding, announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

The Company raised net proceeds of $5,217,937 from a public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock. On closing of the offering, the Company's common stock was listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Third quarter revenue was relatively flat, increasing by $7,869 from $1,940,346 in the third quarter of 2024 to $1,948,215 in the third quarter of 2025.

The third quarter net loss increased from $38,797 in the third quarter of 2024 to $959,409 in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to general and administrative expenses incurred in 2025 that were related to the completion of the public offering.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International Inc., through its subsidiary Roshing, provides global logistics services specializing in ocean freight forwarding, including container and bulk goods shipping. Operating under an asset-light model, Roshing's logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. Beyond logistics, the company generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts and business consulting services. The company's mission is to provide customers with efficient, reliable, and safe shipping services that create value.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: tianci-ciit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results that are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Michael Yip

ir@rqscapital.com

