AB Foundation: AB Anywhere: $AB Goes Live on Binance, Ushering in a New Era of Cross-Chain Asset Mobility

DUBLIN, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, 2025 at 14:00 (UTC+8), AB DAO announced that its native token $AB is now officially trading on Binance Alpha-Binance's early-access, exclusive listing platform.

As a high-performance, modular heterogeneous blockchain network, the AB Core mainnet has been fully deployed, and-through the AB IoT sidechain and AB Connect cross-chain protocol-multi-chain interoperability is enabled; AB Wallet now supports BSC - AB cross-chain transactions and multi-asset management; the AB Foundation has launched global philanthropic projects, leveraging on-chain transparent donations and community governance to advance decentralized charity. This listing on Binance Alpha will offer global users more convenient and efficient asset mobility and participation opportunities.

Trading Highlights

$AB Live on Binance Alpha: Global users can deposit and trade $AB immediately, enjoying premium liquidity.

Airdrop Event: Eligible Binance users can claim 9,882 AB tokens on the Alpha Events page.

Trading Competition: Coming soon, with a prize pool of 115,000,000 $AB.

Details: See the official Binance announcement:

https://x.com/binance/status/1931229650543583317

This listing will significantly enhance $AB's market depth and liquidity, and by leveraging Binance's custody and risk-management framework, users will enjoy major improvements in security and trading experience.

About AB

AB is a high-performance, modular heterogeneous blockchain network whose native token $AB is deployed across chains via AB Connect, realizing the "AB Anywhere" vision. AB is dedicated to driving stablecoin issuance, building payment-network infrastructure, and facilitating decentralized philanthropy, thereby constructing an open, trusted global value infrastructure.

Website: https://ab.org

Global Community: https://www.ab.org/community

