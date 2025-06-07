Anzeige
Samstag, 07.06.2025
Der nächste Perpetua? Warum NevGolds neueste Bohrergebnisse den Vergleich mit dem Milliardenwert PPTA nähren
PR Newswire
07.06.2025 16:18 Uhr
AB Foundation: AB Anywhere: $AB Goes Live on Binance, Ushering in a New Era of Cross-Chain Asset Mobility

DUBLIN, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, 2025 at 14:00 (UTC+8), AB DAO announced that its native token $AB is now officially trading on Binance Alpha-Binance's early-access, exclusive listing platform.


As a high-performance, modular heterogeneous blockchain network, the AB Core mainnet has been fully deployed, and-through the AB IoT sidechain and AB Connect cross-chain protocol-multi-chain interoperability is enabled; AB Wallet now supports BSC - AB cross-chain transactions and multi-asset management; the AB Foundation has launched global philanthropic projects, leveraging on-chain transparent donations and community governance to advance decentralized charity. This listing on Binance Alpha will offer global users more convenient and efficient asset mobility and participation opportunities.

Trading Highlights

$AB Live on Binance Alpha: Global users can deposit and trade $AB immediately, enjoying premium liquidity.

Airdrop Event: Eligible Binance users can claim 9,882 AB tokens on the Alpha Events page.

Trading Competition: Coming soon, with a prize pool of 115,000,000 $AB.

Details: See the official Binance announcement:
https://x.com/binance/status/1931229650543583317

This listing will significantly enhance $AB's market depth and liquidity, and by leveraging Binance's custody and risk-management framework, users will enjoy major improvements in security and trading experience.

About AB

AB is a high-performance, modular heterogeneous blockchain network whose native token $AB is deployed across chains via AB Connect, realizing the "AB Anywhere" vision. AB is dedicated to driving stablecoin issuance, building payment-network infrastructure, and facilitating decentralized philanthropy, thereby constructing an open, trusted global value infrastructure.

Website: https://ab.org
Global Community: https://www.ab.org/community

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705668/alpha.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-anywhere-ab-goes-live-on-binance-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-cross-chain-asset-mobility-302475906.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
