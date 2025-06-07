Anzeige
Samstag, 07.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Perpetua? Warum NevGolds neueste Bohrergebnisse den Vergleich mit dem Milliardenwert PPTA nähren
PR Newswire
07.06.2025 17:42 Uhr
AB DAO: AB Anywhere: Why List on Binance Alpha?

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, 2025, AB DAO announced that its native token $AB officially began trading on Binance Alpha-Binance's early-access, exclusive listing platform. What strategic considerations led AB to choose Alpha, and what role does this phase play in the "AB Anywhere" cross-chain asset vision? This report delves into the AB team's rationale and plans. (Details: See the official Binance announcement: https://x.com/binance/status/1931229650543583317)

Putting Technology and Liquidity to the Test on Alpha

For any emerging blockchain network, a first exchange listing is a comprehensive trial of both technology and operations. Although the AB team has conducted multiple internal and third-party security audits on AB Core and the AB Connect cross-chain protocol, real-world user environments often hide unforeseen risks. By listing on Binance Alpha-where contracts undergo Binance's rigorous security review-the team can identify on-chain performance bottlenecks and deploy optimizations rapidly. Alpha's user base is targeted and highly active, with a penchant for exploring new projects. By observing their trading behavior and cross-chain experiences in real time, the AB team can make iterative improvements and preempt potential issues.

Partnering with Binance to Elevate AB's Global Influence

As a leading exchange, Binance boasts hundreds of millions of users and a mature risk-management system. Early collaboration with Binance allows AB to secure concentrated, high-quality media coverage and community attention during the Alpha phase.

High-performance modular network: AB Core mainnet is live, supported by AB IoT sidechain and the AB Connect protocol for seamless cross-chain interoperability.

Multi-chain wallet: AB Wallet already supports BSC - ?AB transactions and multi-asset management.

Global, multi-language community: AB's English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese communities exceed ten million users.

Decentralized philanthropy: The AB Foundation's global charity initiatives have earned Binance's endorsement, further boosting AB's brand reputation.

Refinement through Diverse, International Feedback

From the outset, AB has pursued a global mindset. Following the Alpha listing, regional communities sprang into action, providing diverse feedback that has been instrumental in data-driven product improvements-especially for AB Wallet. Next, the team will launch a small-scale on-chain governance trial on the testnet, inviting early token holders to vote on a minor charity donation proposal. This exercise, now successfully completed, lays the groundwork for future governance and strengthens community trust.

Future Outlook: Becoming the Ubiquitous Cross-Chain Asset

With Alpha behind it, AB's roadmap is clear:

Technical expansion: In H2 2025, complete bilateral integrations with additional blockchain ecosystems to extend the "AB Anywhere" footprint, while employing strategies to reduce cross-chain transfer costs and boost capital efficiency.

Governance enhancements: Building on the pilot proposal, AB DAO will refine its proposal and voting workflows. The AB Foundation will enhance on-chain mechanisms to sustain donor confidence in transparency and impact.

Having amassed technical and operational know-how in the first half of the year, the AB team is poised to enter the global mainstream market with maturity. AB will soon fulfill its vision as the truly "ubiquitous cross-chain asset."

About AB

AB is a high-performance, modular, heterogeneous blockchain network. Its native token $AB is deployed across chains via AB Connect, realizing the "AB Anywhere" concept. AB focuses on driving stablecoin issuance, payment network infrastructure, and decentralized philanthropy-building an open, trusted global value infrastructure.

Website: https://ab.org
Global Community: https://www.ab.org/community

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-anywhere-why-list-on-binance-alpha-302475918.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
