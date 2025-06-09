Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Interroll Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposals



09.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 9, 2025. At the Annual General Meeting of Interroll Holding AG on June 6, 2025, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2024 was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year. Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation were also approved by a large majority, including an increase in voting rights restriction from 5% to 8% and an addition to the purpose clause to explicitly include group financing. In two separate votes, shareholders approved the proposed maximum total remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2025 Annual General Meeting to the 2026 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2025. All proposed board of directors confirmed. Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Press release as PDF Contact:

Heinz Hössli

Investor Relations Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 44

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com Financial calendar 2025 July 31 Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025 and Web Conference (in English) Interroll shares The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. About Interroll The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 36 companies with sales of CHF 527.1 million and around 2,300 employees (average number of employees in 2024).



End of Media Release

