The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, will shortly be in Macau for the 2025 FIA Extraordinary General Assembly and Annual Conference.

Marking the first time this event has ever taken place in this diverse region, the conference will be hosted in partnership with the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group and held at the Galaxy International Convention Centre.

The event will welcome over 500 senior FIA delegates across mobility and motorsport from 149 countries, offering the opportunity to address key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport, with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in attendance.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Macau, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "Global gatherings like this are vital to the health of our federation. Bringing our community together allows us an invaluable opportunity for engagement and participation, particularly within a pivotal election year.

"The Members of the FIA are at the heart of everything we do, and I am looking forward to being inspired by and connected to them over the next few days, strengthening the link between sport and mobility, expanding our reach, and continuing to impact the global stage.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together during my first term in office and look forward to continuing that partnership going forward. I am committed to the transformation of the FIA, so it can be an even more positive force for society. Globally, we remain committed to growing motorsport participation through grassroots initiatives and accessibility programmes such as the Affordable Cross Car and the Global Karting Plan.

"At the same time, we continue to empower all regions through our mobility capabilities, maintaining a central role in the automotive industry and leading the dialogue on the future of sustainable cities, safety, and transport."

Commenting on the location of this year's conference, Ben Sulayem said: "Macau is iconic within the world of motorsport and a fitting location for the FIA to host one of the most important weeks of our calendar. I look forward to seeing much of what this unique destination has to offer."

The conference follows the FIA's recent announcement regarding the FIA's significant financial turnaround and strongest results in almost ten years. Reporting a profit of €4.7m, and an operating income of €182m for 2024, this puts the FIA back in the black following the inheritance of a €-24.0m deficit in 2021 from the previous administration.

The conference will be attended by representatives from the 245 FIA Member Clubs. This structure forms the backbone of the federation's governance and operations, with each full Member Club holding voting rights across the FIA's elections and regulatory decisions.

Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles:

Mobility Clubs provide mobility services and represent the interest of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility

National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) govern and develop motorsport at a national level, are responsible for sporting events, issuing licenses, and engagement across regulations

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.

The 2025 FIA Conference is hosted in association with Galaxy Entertainment Group and will be held at the International Convention Centre from 10-12 June. The Galaxy International Convention Centre is situated within the Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort which regularly plays host to world class sporting and conference events, and international exhibitions.

