As part of a £2.2M project, Infleqtion will deliver 100x performance gains at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) advancing the UK's most promising neutral atom platform

Infleqtion, a global leader in quantum information technologies, today announced a second grant from the UK government to further accelerate the performance of its neutral atom quantum computing platform, Sqale. The project aims to increase gate execution rate by 10-100x, a major advance in the scalability and capability of quantum hardware, critical for making quantum systems commercially viable.

Infleqtion's Sqale system: The first quantum computer testbed at the UK's National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC)

The initiative builds upon Infleqtion's strategic presence at the NQCC in Harwell, Oxfordshire, home to one of the UK's most advanced quantum testbeds. Infleqtion's Sqale neutral atom quantum computer positions the company as a cornerstone of the UK's national quantum infrastructure.

"Infleqtion's UK team is pushing the limits of what's possible in quantum computing performance," said Tom Noel, VP of Quantum Computing at Infleqtion. "By combining the unique strengths of neutral atom technology with advanced optical control and characterisation frameworks at the NQCC, we are enabling faster, deeper, and more reliable quantum circuits."

The 12-month programme, named SQALE2, will be developed in collaboration with leading UK research institutions, including the Fraunhofer Centre for Applied Photonics, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the University of Strathclyde, and the NQCC's Quantum Software Lab at the University of Edinburgh.

The funding will support the development of new optical and control technologies that allow multiple quantum operations to run at the same time. This parallel processing approach is expected to increase the effective rate of gate execution by 10-100x, a critical improvement for running complex quantum algorithms more quickly and efficiently.

"Advancing gate speed is essential for unlocking the full potential of quantum computing," said Professor Elham Kashefi, Chief Scientist, NQCC. "This collaboration with Infleqtion and the Quantum Software Lab, exemplifies the UK's commitment to building world-leading quantum capabilities that are both scalable and application-ready."

Infleqtion's platform manipulates individual neutral atoms, nature's ideal qubits, using laser light, eliminating the need for fabricated solid-state qubits. This approach offers superior stability, flexibility, and control, alongside a high degree of scalability.

"Neutral atom systems have long demonstrated compelling architectural advantages," said Ryan Hanley, President, Infleqtion UK. "This project shows that performance and speed can scale too, thanks to the strength of the UK's collaborative innovation ecosystem."

Joint Innovation and Evaluation

In partnership with the Fraunhofer Centre for Applied Photonics, Infleqtion will deploy next-generation optical technologies to enable parallelised gate execution. These enhancements will accelerate circuit speeds and further improve gate fidelities, paving the way for deeper quantum workflows and broader application readiness.

To ensure transparency and build trust in the results, the project includes independent verification and benchmarking through partners at NPL, the University of Strathclyde, and the Quantum Software Lab at the University of Edinburgh. These teams will validate performance improvements using both industry-standard benchmarks and new verification frameworks developed under this programme.

This funding award follows a series of UK-focused initiatives by Infleqtion, including the deployment of its Sqale quantum computer at the NQCC and collaborative efforts with government and academic partners. The project reinforces the UK's growing role in shaping the future of scalable, high-performance quantum technologies.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a world-leading quantum technology company pioneering transformative solutions that enhance precision and performance across multiple essential industries. With more than 18 years of experience commercialising quantum technology with neutral atoms, Infleqtion specialises in atomic clocks, quantum software, quantum RF, and neutral-atom quantum computing. We deliver state-of-the-art solutions for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), compute, precision timekeeping, and optimisation. Our unparalleled expertise makes us the preferred partner for global customers seeking advanced quantum solutions for defence, enterprise, and compute applications. For more information, please visit us at www.infleqtion.com.

