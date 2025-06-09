Anzeige
Castlelake to Provide £95 Million of Financing to Mortgage Lender Equifinance

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with 20 years of experience investing in asset-based private markets, today announced that it has agreed to provide a new £95 million facility to Equifinance Limited ("Equifinance"), a specialist second charge mortgage lender.

www.castlelake.com

The financing will support Equifinance's origination of second lien residential mortgage loans and leverages Castlelake's experience in the UK mortgage market.

"We are pleased to form this relationship with Equifinance as it continues to scale its platform and provide products that meet the needs of prime and near-prime consumers," said Alexander Curcio, Partner at Castlelake. "As an established and scaled originator, we believe that Equifinance can offer our investors what we believe to be attractive risk-adjusted exposure to the UK second lien mortgage market, which is an area where we have significant experience and see opportunities for growth."

"This financing from Castlelake will enable us to continue to scale our lending capabilities to deliver lending products which meet the needs of our consumers across the UK," said Chris Payne, Chief Financial Officer at Equifinance.

With 20 years of experience investing in asset-based opportunities, Castlelake has entered into partnerships to acquire or finance approximately $7 billion of residential and commercial real estate loans since 2024.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $25 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base and is a strategic partner of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., a leading global alternative investment manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management. The Castlelake team comprises more than 220 experienced professionals, including 80 investment professionals, across seven offices in North America, Europe and Asia.?For more information, please visit www.castlelake.com.

About Equifinance

Equifinance is a leading provider of second lien mortgages in the UK. Working with its UK wide distribution partners, Equifinance has originated more than £600 million of second lien mortgages loans across a wide range of products since being founded in 2012. The Equifinance team is made up of over 70 staff, predominantly based at its London office.

Castlelake Media Relations:
Molly Blemker
Tel: +1 (612) 851-3083
Email: molly.blemker@castlelake.com

Josh Clarkson/Remy Marin, Prosek Partners for Castlelake
Tel: +1 (212) 279-3115
Email: jclarkson@prosek.com / rmarin@prosek.com / media.relations@castlelake.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686581/Castlelake_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/castlelake-to-provide-95-million-of-financing-to-mortgage-lender-equifinance-302475676.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
