T. J. Rogers, the founder of now-defunct Cypress Semiconductor, is forging global strategic alliances and hunting acquisition targets to restore the SunPower brand to solar-business greatness. From pv magazine USA T. J. Rodgers is once again merrily ensconced in his high-stakes business groove - as a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, a corporate fix-up specialist, and a mergers-and-acquisition wizard. The 77-year-old Rodgers spoke with pv magazine USA about how he is tapping deep wells of experience from doing decades of semiconductor and solar business battle, including founding the former Cypress ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...