UGREEN Brand Anniversary 2025: Powering Every Percent of Your Journey

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, UGREEN has focused on creating innovative electronics and accessories that enhance and enrich daily life and work. In celebration of its Brand Anniversary 2025, UGREEN is showcasing the UGREEN Uno Series and the all-new UGREEN ClipBuds Magic True Wireless Earbuds. These innovative products capture the imagination with playful designs and smart displays, infusing each with personality and emotion.

With the tagline "Powering Every Percent of Your Journey," UGREEN remains committed to powering every aspect of your experience efficiently, reliably, and thoughtfully. Whether it's a quick top-up or a full refill, UGREEN products are reliable companions on your journey.

UGREEN Uno Series: Power Meets Creativity

The UGREEN Uno Series blends practical functionality with creative designs. Key products in the series include:

UGREEN Uno Charger 100W

UGREEN Uno Power Bank 10000mAh 30W

UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W

UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W

UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

Each product features a smart screen with emoji displays for real-time charging feedback and is powered by GaNInfinity technology for ultra-efficient power delivery. With 100W fast charging, multi-device support, and smart current distribution, users enjoy seamless performance, while built-in protections against overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating ensure safe, worry-free charging.

To further celebrate creativity, UGREEN is partnering with creators from the Middle East, Russia, South Korea, and Brazil to craft special anniversary editions of the Uno Series. These unique designs will be gifted to fans in those regions through a special event on the UGREEN website.

UGREEN ClipBuds Magic: Fun Design and Personalized Sound

UGREEN ClipBuds Magic features a smart full-color LCD touchscreen with customizable emoticons. The lightweight U-shaped clip-on design ensures a secure, comfortable fit all day. With a 12mm dynamic driver, they deliver rich, immersive sound that's perfect for music lovers on the go.

UGREEN products are now available at discounted prices on Amazon and Noon, and offline across UAE stores including Virgin, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Lulu, and in KSA at Jarrir Bookstore, Extra, Lulu, Carrefour, and Sharaf DG. Join UGREEN's Riyadh pop-up event at Gharnata Mall from June 16-30 for an exciting prize giveaway event.

UGREEN products are now trusted by over 200 million users worldwide in 130 countries. The brand looks forward to new chapters ahead and remains committed to being a reliable companion, ready to power the next percent of every journey.

CONTACT: Eric Zhou, eric.zhou@ugreen.us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706056/KV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-brand-anniversary-2025-powering-every-percent-of-your-journey-302476249.html