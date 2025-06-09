Black Book Research: Dedalus Named Europe's Top-Rated EHR for Workflow Alignment in Black Book Report Ahead of HIMSS25 Paris

Independent Global Study Evaluates EHR Satisfaction Across 110 Countries; 93% of European Users Say Dedalus Clinical Documentation Tools Better Align with Local Workflows than U.S. Vendors

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / In the lead-up to HIMSS25 Europe (June 8-10 in Paris), Black Book Market Research LLC, the globally recognized independent healthcare IT research firm, has released its Q2 2025 Global Healthcare IT Performance Update. The report ranks Dedalus as Europe's top-rated Electronic Health Record (EHR/EPR) vendor for clinical documentation aligned with local workflows, a key differentiator driving client satisfaction across multiple countries.

In a pan-European finding, 93% of Dedalus users reported that the platform's clinical documentation tools better reflect their country's unique healthcare workflows compared to U.S.-based vendors. This preference is part of a broader shift toward regional EHR/EPR solutions, with 88% of global respondents indicating that country-specific vendors outperform multinationals on local adaptability, speed of implementation, and regulatory fit.

Country-Level Highlights from the 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare Information Technology Reports:

United Kingdom & Ireland: Dedalus ranks #1 for clinical alignment with NHS and HSE workflows, with respondents citing rapid localization, GDPR compliance, and lower cost of ownership compared to U.S. systems.

DACH Region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein): Dedalus leads in user satisfaction, particularly among public hospitals and university clinics. Respondents highlighted the system's configurability and its compliance with evolving national eHealth standards.

Italy: As Dedalus' home market, Italy showed the highest adoption rate. Users praised the company's integrated suite of patient management, diagnostics, and clinical decision support solutions for their fit within both regional and national health structures.

France: Dedalus' EHR platform was rated #1 for seamless interoperability with public health registries and alignment with France's digital health roadmap. The report notes high performance among hospital groups in Île-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

Strategic Context for HIMSS25

The release of Black Book's findings coincides with the upcoming HIMSS25 European Health Conference & Exhibition in Paris, where digital transformation, interoperability, and localized EHR adoption will be at the forefront. As HIMSS brings together healthcare leaders from across Europe, Black Book's Q2 report underscores the accelerating momentum of regionally attuned platforms like Dedalus in displacing global EHR incumbents.

Black Book's evaluation of EHR systems in 110 countries spotlights over 60 country-specific IT leaders, offering a critical benchmarking resource for providers, investors, and policymakers navigating post-pandemic modernization efforts.

Key Performance Insights from the Report:

Implementation Speed: Dedalus clients in Europe report go-lives occurring up to 56% faster than U.S. competitor averages, minimizing disruption and shortening ROI timelines.

Workflow Usability: 91% of Dedalus clients surveyed cited improved clinician engagement and fewer workflow interruptions during documentation, order entry, and discharge processes.

Digital Sovereignty: Across France, Germany, and Italy, Dedalus received top marks for compliance with local data sovereignty laws and its infrastructure that supports in-region hosting and analytics.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC is the industry's leading source for impartial, crowd-sourced healthcare technology and services performance evaluations. Since 2002, Black Book has polled end users and decision-makers to produce in-depth performance analyses on 18,000 healthcare technology, managed services and capital equipment vendors. The 2025 Global Healthcare IT Report is based on responses from over 36,000 verified users worldwide, offering unparalleled insights into real-world technology outcomes.

