The IEA-PVPS 2025 Snapshot of Global PV Markets reveals a pivotal moment for solar power: global PV capacity surpassed 2. 2 TW, with more than 600 GW installed in 2024 alone. As module prices fell due to oversupply, installation volumes continued to grow, highlighting both the strength and volatility of the global PV industry. 2024 was a year of dual narratives. On the one hand, unprecedented volumes of solar PV capacity were deployed, led by China with an estimated 357. 3 GW, followed by the European Union (62. 6 GW), the United States (47. 1 GW), and India (31. 9 GW), and over 30 countries installed ...

