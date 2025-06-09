JinkoSolar led global PV module shipments in 2024, followed by JA Solar, Longi, Canadian Solar and Trina Solar, according to Wood Mackenzie. The research firm notes a growing shift toward full vertical integration among top manufacturers. Wood Mackenzie has released its PV module manufacturer rankings for 2024. "In many ways, 2024 was a year of survival through scale for the industry," said Yana Hryshko, head of global solar supply chain at Wood Mackenzie. However, the top 10 module manufacturers globally shipped more the 500 GW of panels last year. "Aggressive pricing, intense competition, and ...

