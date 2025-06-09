Chinese solar cell maker Drinda and Turkey's Schmid Pekintas Energy have revealed plans to jointly develop a 5 GW n-type solar cell facility to bypass EU trade barriers. Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement through its Hong Kong subsidiary JTPV with Turkish solar company Schmid Pekintas Energy to build a 5 GW n-type solar cell manufacturing facility in Turkey, starting with a 2 GW first phase. Drinda said Turkey currently hosts 15 GW of module capacity - ranking first in Europe. But it has less than 2 GW of solar cell capacity, creating a structural ...

