Dili, Timor-Leste--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - From 24-26 November 2025, Timor-Leste will take center stage as it hosts the 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum, the country's leading platform for advancing strategic investment and partnerships across its oil and gas, energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

Endorsed by the Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo I.P. (ANP) and the Autoridade Nacional dos Minerais (ANM) and organised in partnership with the Energy Circle and the Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR, this high-level three-day summit will welcome over 300 global delegates, 50+ international and local speakers, and feature pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, transforming Dili into a dynamic hub for deal-making, knowledge exchange, and regional collaboration.

The Forum will feature three focused days:

Day 1: Minerals Investment Forum - Highlighting Timor-Leste's rapidly growing mining industry, with exclusive presentations including Timor-Leste's Mining Development & Progress, Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Timor-Leste's Mining Sector, Timor-Leste's Mineral Potential, and Financing Major Mineral Development Projects in Timor-Leste.

Day 2: Petroleum Investment Forum - Showcasing upstream and downstream opportunities, including strategic sessions on the Greater Sunrise Gas Field, Chuditch Gas Fields, Kelp Deep Gas Field, and Marginal Oil Fields, as well as Pipeline Highway, LNG Plant, Petrochemical, Refinery, Supply Base, infrastructure development, and revision of the petroleum laws, regulations, contract regime, taxation regime, and bidding guideline and criteria as preparation for a more attractive and transparent 3rd Petroleum licensing round in 2026.

Day 3: Business & Local Content Forum - Focusing on national development priorities including financial inclusion, skills development, regional integration, tourism, agriculture, and local content strategies.

Register today to secure your place at the forefront of Timor-Leste's energy, mining, and investment transformation.

About ANP - Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo, I.P.

The Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo I.P. (ANP) is Timor-Leste's national regulatory authority for petroleum activities. Established under Decree Law No. 62/2023, ANP is responsible for managing and regulating petroleum operations across the country's onshore and offshore territories, including the Greater Sunrise Special Regime. Its mandate encompasses the oversight of exploration, development, production, transportation, and distribution of petroleum and natural gas resources, ensuring compliance with national legislation and international treaties such as the Maritime Boundary Treaty. ANP aims to build a robust petroleum management institution in Timor-Leste, fostering transparency, efficiency, and sustainable development in the sector.

About ANM - Autoridade Nacional dos Minerais, I.P. The Autoridade Nacional dos Minerais

(ANM) is Timor-Leste's dedicated authority for the regulation and management of the mineral sector. Established under Decree Law No. 63/2023, ANM oversees the granting of mineral rights, including reconnaissance permits, exploration and evaluation licenses, mineral permits, and marketing licenses. The institution is committed to ensuring the sustainable development of the country's mineral resources, adhering to applicable laws and best international practices. ANM also focuses on promoting investment in the mining sector, delivering value to stakeholders, and upholding principles of transparency, professionalism, and environmental responsibility.

About IN-VR - The Organiser

IN-VR is a global leader in the design and execution of high-impact energy conferences and outreach activities. With a strong presence across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, and Asia-Pacific, IN-VR facilitates more than 2,200 B2B and B2G meetings annually, driving strategic deals and partnerships in the global energy landscape.

