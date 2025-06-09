Southfield, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - In March 2025, Elite Lawyer, a national directory recognizing distinguished attorneys across the US, honored Cherie Lobb of The Lobb Law Firm with its prestigious Elite Lawyer Award.





Cherie Lobb of The Lobb Law Firm Recognized by Elite Lawyer as a Top-Tier Personal Injury Attorney

Elite Lawyer recognizes the most experienced, prolific legal experts based on a strict selection process. Nominees for the prestigious Elite Lawyer awards are recommended and thoroughly evaluated by peers, where local and national honors, portfolio, special licensing, and community reputation are tested. To be distinguished as an Elite Lawyer means to stand among the upper echelons of U.S. lawyers, attorneys, and legal experts.

Cherie Lobb earned her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law in 1999 and has since been a driving force in elevating personal injury representation throughout Michigan. Her professionalism, leadership as the new head of The Lobb Firm, and unwavering focus on clients have earned widespread recognition from local communities, colleagues, and peers, culminating in the prestigious Elite Lawyer Award.

The Lobb Law Firm was initially founded as Joseph R. Lobb, P.C., named and helmed by Cherie's late father, Joseph, who was among the most prolific attorneys in Southfield, MI.

As per the official website, Cherie was deeply impressed by her father's commitment to helping victims of personal injury find justice and obtain rightful compensation. Since 2003, Cherie has been working alongside Joseph Lobb at the Lobb Law, upholding the firm's decades-long legacy while refining her skills as an attorney.

As a premier team of Michigan-based personal injury lawyers, Cherie and her colleagues are tackling a broad range of injury and accident-related cases. Everything from car accidents in Michigan and truck accidents to slip, trip, and fall accidents, to dog bites and workers' compensation is the lineup of cases the Lobb Law Firm, with Cherrie Lobb at the helm, tackles daily.

The Lobb Law Firm specializes in counsel, legal representation, and professional legal support for events that can result in injury or financial loss and can happen to anyone.

One of the many reasons why Elite Lawyer selected Cherie Lobb revolves around her compassionate, hands-on approach with each client.

Decades of experience, impeccable professional reputation, her newly appointed role as the owner of The Lobb Law and an unbridled commitment to raising the bar of quality in Michigan's personal injury law space are the markings of an Elite Lawyer, all of which Cherie Lobb exemplified throughout the selection process and continues to embody as a premier Michigan attorney.

More information about Cherie Lobb and the Lobb Law Firm is available on the company's official website.

