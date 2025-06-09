AQP One, Inc.: JBA AI Earns FDA SaMD Recognition

A New Era of Accessible Health Monitoring

GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / JBA AI, the flagship health-tech division under AQ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and JBA Brands, proudly announces several major global milestones in its mission to make preventive healthcare more accessible, intelligent, and affordable.

JBA AI Infographic



JBA AI has been officially recognized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). In addition, the platform has now received Class B Medical Device approval from Vietnam's Ministry of Health. These achievements affirm the platform's safety, clinical effectiveness, and international credibility.

The JBA AI mobile application is already available globally for Android users and will soon be released on iOS. It enables contactless, non-invasive vital signs monitoring directly through smartphones or tablets. In just 60 seconds, the app delivers insights on over nine key health metrics. These include heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, stress index, and estimated glucose and blood pressure trends. This is achieved using AI-powered facial signal analysis through camera-based remote photoplethysmography technology.

Expanding its impact even further, JBA AI has partnered with one of Vietnam's largest financial institutions, which serves more than 30 millions members. Together, they are preparing to launch JBA AI nationwide, making preventive health monitoring more accessible through a trusted and widespread digital network.

"JBA AI is more than a health app - it's a certified medical device. Recognized by both the FDA and Vietnam's Ministry of Health," said Tracy Trang Nguyen, founder and CEO of JBA AI. "We're proud to deliver trusted, clinically guided tools for daily health monitoring worldwide."

Nguyen is a Vietnamese American engineer and wellness industry leader who developed JBA AI after surviving cancer. Her personal health journey inspired her to combine advanced artificial intelligence with affordable wellness solutions. Under her leadership, JBA AI complements other products within the JBA Brands portfolio, such as GlucoTrojan, Joint Revive Fucoidan, and Vegan Collagen, to form a fully integrated health ecosystem.

JBA AI is already gaining traction and is starting to expand into pharmacies, corporate wellness programs, public health campaigns, and family clinics across the United States, Vietnam, and other countries. The platform's franchise-ready model supports rapid local deployment while keeping costs low and impact high. It is designed to help people monitor their health in real-time, without the need for needles, wearable devices or clinic visits.

JBA AI is currently welcoming franchisees, affiliates, and institutional partners to help bring this technology to communities around the world. Whether at home or in partnership with healthcare providers, JBA AI is redefining preventive care through data-driven technology and a compassionate approach to well-being.

