Researchers in Germany have modeled dozens of indirect-expansion solar-assisted heat pump systems using photovoltaic-thermal panels for single-family homes in Munich, Berlin, and Hamburg. Simulations accounted for local weather, electricity use, and thermal demand. An international research group led by Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology conducted energy, economic, and environmental assessments of 54 photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) indirect-expansion (IDX) solar-assisted heat pumps (SAHPs), finding only two configurations delivered positive net present values and acceptable payback periods. ...

