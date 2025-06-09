Raute Corporation: Raute to streamline its global manufacturing network and close its production facility in Changzhou, China

RAUTE CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION June 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Raute to streamline its global manufacturing network and close its production facility in Changzhou, China

Raute's strategic objective is strengthening operational efficiency and securing its competitiveness in a changing market environment. In line with this objective, Raute has decided to close its production unit in Changzhou, China, as part of a broader restructuring of its global manufacturing network. The decision is driven by weak market demand in China, which results in profitability challenges at the unit, as well as Raute's plan to concentrate production resources more cost-effectively and increase flexibility in manufacturing.

Following the closure decision, Raute will book impairments and provisions affecting comparability in the estimated total amount of EUR 3.8 million. As a result of the measures, Raute's fixed costs will decrease by approximately EUR 2 million annually.

Raute's Changzhou facility has focused on the manufacture of the company's R3 product category, which represents Raute's lowest price point technology level. The demand for these products has not developed as expected in the Chinese domestic market. Customer needs have focused from R3 product category towards even simpler and lower-cost solutions, for which Raute currently has no offering or strategic interest in product development.

R3 products have generated moderate interest outside China, and to meet global demand, Raute can leverage its existing production channels outside China. This change will not affect the availability of R3 products or the spare parts and maintenance services Raute provides to its customers.

Raute's Chinese subsidiary, Raute (Changzhou) Machinery Co., Ltd, currently employs approximately 40 people. The employment relationships will end in a controlled and orderly manner. Employees will be informed of the changes immediately, and discussions regarding the impacts will take place.

"We have carefully assessed the role and future prospects of the Changzhou facility. In order to secure the competitiveness of our business, we must adapt to market conditions, which unfortunately means closing an unprofitable unit. Raute will continue to offer R3, R5, and R7 solutions also in the Chinese market, but instead of local manufacturing, the production chain for R3 products will be optimized and transferred elsewhere in Raute's internal and external production network. We are committed to open and respectful dialogue with employees throughout this transition", says Mika Saariaho, President and CEO of Raute.

