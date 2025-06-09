BingX and Chelsea FC Unveil 25/26 Training Kit with "Trained on Greatness" Campaign

PANAMA CITY, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is proud to share the reveal of the 2025/26 Chelsea FC training kit, marking its second consecutive year as the Club's Official Men's Training Kit Partner. Central to this launch is the campaign "Trained on Greatness", a powerful brand message delivered through a dynamic launch video and new visual identity, connecting the rigorous discipline of elite sports with the precision and performance of next-gen AI trading.

While the BingX logo remains proudly displayed on Chelsea FC's official training kit, the new "Trained on Greatness" campaign deepens the shared mindset into sharper focus. From every training drill to every trading move, both teams perform with purpose, focus, and intensity. The campaign reflects how greatness is forged through discipline, preparation, and smart use of data and technology. Whether on the pitch or in the market, BingX and Chelsea FC stand united in their pursuit of excellence.

"Trained on Greatness also indicates our unswerving commitment to excellence," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "Whether in sports or in trading, long-term success is built on discipline, data, and continuous improvement. At BingX, we are applying this mindset to everything we do - from advancing AI-driven trading tools to developing a more intuitive, secure user experience. As we look ahead, our product roadmap will focus on empowering users to evolve with the market, just as top athletes evolve with the game."

Since partnering with Chelsea FC in 2024, BingX has leveraged this collaboration to explore the intersection of crypto and sports, align with high-performance culture, and deepen engagement with a broader audience. As the partnership enters its next stage, BingX remains committed to delivering cutting-edge innovations that inspire both traders and fans.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men's team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

