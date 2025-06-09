INFUSE and Impartner Partner to Deliver Turnkey Channel Demand Programs

New integration brings ready-to-launch, vendor-approved campaigns into the Impartner platform-fully supported by INFUSE experts and backed by real-time ROI visibility

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / INFUSE, a global leader in full-funnel demand generation, and Impartner, the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to transform how vendors and their partners activate demand.

INFUSE + Impartner: Better Together

Seamless and scalable demand generation for channel partners

The integration empowers channel ecosystems to quickly launch turnkey, vendor-approved programs directly within the Impartner platform, seamlessly supported by INFUSE's 252M+ first-party B2B database, full-service campaign activation, and ROI optimization tools, strategies, and programs.

"Partners shouldn't have to choose between speed and strategy," said Alexander Kesler, CEO of INFUSE. "With this partnership, we're removing friction and enabling partners to launch performance-driven programs-backed by the data, support, and transparency they need to generate real pipeline."

Key capabilities now available to channel partners:

Work with INFUSE experts to build vendor-aligned go-to-market (GTM) plans

Identify ICPs and key personas from a 252M+ first-party B2B database

Launch turnkey, vendor-approved full-service omnichannel programs directly within Impartner

Run automated nurture streams to drive awareness and accelerate engagement

Track demand performance and optimize MDF allocation in real-time, with full proof of execution

"The future of channel success lies in eliminating friction for partners while maximizing performance," said Joe Wang, CEO of Impartner. "INFUSE's demand generation expertise combined with Impartner's PMA product gives partners an easy, fast, intelligent, and transparent way to scale demand through marketing automation."

INFUSE + Impartner: Better Together

To learn more about how INFUSE and Impartner are scaling demand, visit impartner.infuse.com .

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To optimize your investment and deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in over 75 countries across all time zones. We proudly work with industry-leading brands such as VMware, ServiceNow, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and many others.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com .

Contact Information

Victoria Albert

VP Marketing, INFUSE

albert@infuse.com

Lola Phonpadith

Communications Strategist, Impartner

lola.phonpadith@impartner.com

SOURCE: INFUSE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infuse-and-impartner-partner-to-deliver-turnkey-channel-demand-p-1035215