Highlander Silver Corp.: Highlander Silver Commences Drilling at Bonanza Grade San Luis Gold-Silver Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX:HSLV) ("Highlander Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its maiden drilling program targeting recently sampled but previously undrilled high grade mineralization in outcrop at the Bonita vein system located approximately 10 km to the south of the Ayelen deposit at its San Luis gold-silver project in Central Peru.

Mr. Daniel Earle, President and CEO, commented: "It is incredibly exciting to have commenced the first drill program in over a decade on a property that offers an entirely unique proposition this cycle: a bonanza grade resource on the Ayelen vein, surrounded by numerous veins presenting high grades in historic surface sampling results within a large claim package that has seen only limited systematic exploration. On this landmark occasion, we are both profoundly grateful for the support of our community partners and energized to ramp up our community hiring and infrastructure programs alongside our exploration activities."

Figure 1 - Bonita Images

Image on left: platform construction with a silicified ridge that forms part of the Bonita vein system in the background. Image on right: drill rig in operation.

Bonita is an epithermal gold-silver vein system hosted by a package of volcanic rocks situated 10 km south and 700 m lower in elevation than Ayelen. The vein system has been mapped over nearly 800 m of strike length along an exposed ridgeline, with its western flank concealed by overburden and sparse outcrop to the east. A drone-based geophysical survey, a technological breakthrough in high elevation settings, is attempting to map these areas.

Historical results comprise a series of trenches but only two drill holes, including a best result of 3.2 m grading 30.2 g/t Au and 114.8 g/t Ag within a broader interval of 35.3 m at 5.54 g/t Au and 25.43 g/t Ag from 19.1 m downhole in BOD-001 that was inclined 45 degrees east. A sub-vertical hole from the same platform returned lower grades.

Drilling has now commenced from a platform to the north of this historical drilling, targeting an exposure of the vein system with prior trenching and ongoing channel sampling of mineralization. The Company intends to release drilling results when complete assays are available.

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver is primarily focused on advancing the bonanza grade San Luis gold-silver project that is located adjacent to the past-producing Pierina mine in Central Peru. San Luis hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 356 koz Au at 24.4 g/t Au and 8.4 Moz Ag at 579 g/t Ag and ranks among the 10 highest grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories.1 The Company's significant shareholders include the Augusta Group, which boasts an exceptional track record of value creation totaling over $4.5 billion in exit transactions, and strategic shareholders, the Lundin family and Eric Sprott.

1S&P Global rankings including the San Luis gold-silver project.

The scientific and technical information contained herein is derived from Highlander Silver's technical report titled "Technical Report on the San Luis Property" with an effective date of January 15, 2025, prepared by independent qualified person, Martin Mount, MSc MCSM FGS CGeol FIMMM Ceng, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

