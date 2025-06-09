Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement that marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. As of June 8th, 2025, Happy Belly has signed a contractual area development agreement for the province of Saskatchewan that will deliver a min of 10 net new locations of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more. With this addition, our emerging brand portfolio now has 551 units under development agreements, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly.

"Just 3 months after announcing our area development agreement for Rosie's in Manitoba Canada, we are happy to move forward with the signing of an area development agreement that will now see Rosie's expand to a territory covering 9 provinces with the addition of Saskatchewan," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "As organic growth continues to accelerate, we look to new market opportunities. Establishing Rosies in the heart of Canada is a significant step in our national expansion strategy, making this our second brand to sign a franchise agreement in Saskatchewan this year. This growth trajectory demonstrates the strength of our brand portfolio, and there are no plans of slowing down."

"Rosie's Burgers continues to scale across Canada, and today's announcement highlights the growing success of our national franchising strategy. With multiple new locations currently under construction and additional openings slated for 2025 & 2026, we are advancing growth through a dual-track approach-corporate store development alongside an asset-light franchise model. This strategy, supported by our strong track record of organic expansion and our franchising platform, positions us for continued momentum. With 105 locations secured under area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia and now Saskatchewan, Rosie's is well-positioned to be the leading national smash burger brand in Canada."

We are just getting started.



Province of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan presents an excellent opportunity for our Rosie's brand thanks to its strong sense of community, growing urban centers, and a steadily diversifying economy. Cities like Saskatoon and Regina boast a youthful, family-oriented demographic that values convenience, quality, and comfort food-making them prime markets for fast-casual dining experiences. The province's lower cost of doing business, relative to major metropolitan areas, allows for better margins and scalable operations. With limited competition in the premium burger space and increasing demand for locally sourced, high-quality food options, Saskatchewan offers fertile ground for building out a loyal customer base and long-term brand success for Rosies.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.