Medinol: Microtech Announces the First U.S. Atrial Microsensor Implantations as Part of its FIH Study

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microtech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medinol, is happy to announce the first U.S. implantations of its atrial-pressure microsensor. Two surgical implantations were performed on Friday, May 16, 2025, at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center by Dr. Koji Takeda, Surgical Director for Adult Heart Transplant at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia.

The Microtech atrial-pressure microsensor is a new class of device, characterized by an extremely small size, entirely passive nature, the absence of any electronics or antenna and its ability to receive and transmit signals via ultrasound. Due to these properties, the Microtech sensors can be used not only as a stand-alone device but can also be integrated onto existing implants, turning them into combination therapeutic-diagnostic smart devices, capable of gathering data and performing multiple functions at once.

The two sensors, implanted in patients who received LVADs at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia, join the 5 microsensors already implanted in Israel under similar conditions. "Implantation of the microsensor was easy and took about 5 minutes, requiring a minimal modification to the LVAD implantation procedure," Dr. Takeda said.

"The ability to non-invasively monitor both left and right-sided cardiac pressures over time will significantly enhance our ability to optimize care for these patients, allowing us to move past symptoms to parameter-based therapy," said Dr. Nir Uriel, Director of Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and PI of the Microtech FIH study, adding that, "So far, we've been able to easily, repeatedly and accurately measure these pressures in all patients participating in the study." Dr. Uriel is also an adjunct professor of medicine in the Greenberg Division of Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medicine and a professor of cardiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The Microtech FIH study is scheduled to enroll approximately 15 patients in Israel and the U.S. Dr. Yoram Richter, CEO of Medinol, said: "We are thrilled with the study progress and sensor performance thus far and hope that these will continue, allowing us to demonstrate the feasibility, usability and accuracy of this system. Simultaneously, we are working on incorporating microsensors onto existing medical devices, fulfilling the true promise of this technology."

About Medinol

At Medinol, we are aggressively changing paradigms in how disease states are diagnosed and treated. Whether designing cutting edge devices for stenting multiple areas of the body, dramatically reducing complications in Structural Heart procedures or providing real time insights into the physiological metrics of the human body through implantable sensors, we boldly reassess current technology and procedures and look years into the future to pioneer new devices to broaden the reach of physicians both physically and geographically. Working with our physician and industry partners, Medinol is creating the future today.

