Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85
Zoomlion Advances Intelligent Agricultural Machinery and Upgrades Service Support to Safeguard Summer Grain Harvest

CHANGSHA, China, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is spearheading all-out efforts to safeguard the summer harvest as China's "Three Summer" jobs - summer harvesting, planting, and field management - are now in full swing.


In the Changzhuang Town of Suiping County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, Zoomlion's grain combine harvesters are the "vanguards" of high-quality harvesting; while in Anhui, the brand's PL80 crawler-type harvester achieved outstanding results in the mechanical harvesting loss reduction skills competition as well.

Zhang Xiaobo, a combine harvester driver in Suiping with over a decade of experience, is operating Zoomlion TE100-DH this summer, the first hybrid power harvester in China. "The harvester is powered by an electric motor, offering fast response times and simplified gear shifting. It can adjust power output intelligently to keep the engine running at optimal conditions, resulting in fuel savings of 30% compared to traditional models," said Zhang Xiaobo. "The TE100-DH not only has very low failure rate, Zoomlion's after-safes team can also respond 24 hours a day to guarantee the harvesting."

As the agricultural industry continues to evolve, Zoomlion's intelligent technologies are advancing the agricultural jobs to reach new heights. By leveraging the BeiDou positioning system alongside AI-driven path planning, automatic obstacle avoidance, and remote instruction capabilities, Zoomlion's unmanned harvesting machines have achieved impressive precision and efficiency, leading to significantly increased harvest yields.

Moreover, Zoomlion has transformed its service offerings by implementing comprehensive digital and intelligent strategies. The company has innovated its service system to boost operational efficiency by establishing an intelligent control center, four service columns, and four support centers. Additionally, it has expanded its network with 107 new standard agricultural machinery service stations to ensure complete coverage and formed a large-scale service team of 2,200 professionals dedicated to providing quick responses, on-site assistance, and immediate troubleshooting.

"We have successfully completed the construction of our integrated warehousing system, which includes a central factory, provincial airports, city-level centers, dealers, mobile spare parts support vehicles, and direct service spare parts packages. Through the ZBP service spare parts system, WMS warehouse management system, and TMS logistics visualization system, we have fully achieved digital processing, intelligent resource coordination, and enhanced customer service visibility. This has significantly improved the speed and timeliness of our service spare parts supply," said Huo Xiaofeng, Co-General Manager of Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706151/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-advances-intelligent-agricultural-machinery-and-upgrades-service-support-to-safeguard-summer-grain-harvest-302476342.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.