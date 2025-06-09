Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - The Poirier Group (TPG), a Toronto-based boutique consulting firm has earned a coveted spot on the Forbes 2025 list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, distinguishing itself as a top performer in a highly competitive industry landscape.

Forbes, in partnership with global data provider Statista, conducted comprehensive surveys of both clients and industry experts. Out of thousands of management consulting firms across North America-an industry that includes over 730,000 consultants-only 191 firms made the cut this year. The Poirier Group based in Toronto, is also one of just a handful of Canadian consultancies to receive this honor in 2025, demonstrating its ability to compete and excel at an international level.

Forbes 2025 America's Best Management Consulting Firms

This recognition arrives at a pivotal time when companies across most industry sectors are navigating unprecedented levels of change: rapid advancements in technology, evolving workplace dynamics post-pandemic, widespread burnout, and public policy shifts affecting everything from environmental standards to diversity and equity. The current climate has created a surge in demand for agile, innovative consulting partners-especially those capable of integrating next-generation solutions like generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to advance business competitiveness.

TPG's inclusion on the Forbes list-and particularly, its recognition in the Artificial Intelligence consulting category-is a testament to the firm's ability to not only meet but anticipate and exceed evolving client needs. TPG has already positioned itself by going beyond basic automation to applying AI to accelerate performance, solve complex challenges, and drive meaningful transformation.

David Poirier, CEO - The Poirier Group

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes 2025 list," said David Poirier, CEO at The Poirier Group. "As a boutique firm, we pride ourselves on personalized service, deep operational expertise, an unwavering focus on client impact and delivering a better consulting experience. To be acknowledged alongside global consulting giants is both humbling and energizing for our entire team."

Punching Above Their Weight

The Poirier Group has built its brand and reputation through results. The firm specializes in operational excellence, helping clients across key sectors such as retail, supply chain, manufacturing, private equity, healthcare, and government to improve performance and achieve long-term sustainability.

Rather than offering broad, theoretical strategies out of the box, TPG focuses on hands-on, execution-driven consulting-delivering consistently and producing measurable outcomes, from cost reduction and productivity gains to strategic transformation and technology adoption. And, because most change initiatives come with the price of inherent resistance, TPG has indoctrinated a proven collaborative approach that achieves strategic alignment and builds workforce momentum to adapt to a new way of working, enhancing agility and the adoption of change.

Their disciplined and personalized approach has earned the firm repeat business and client referrals, which played a critical role in its Forbes recognition. According to Statista, the rankings are based on two surveys:

An expert survey of over 10,000 partners and senior executives at consulting firms, who were asked to recommend firms across 16 industries and 17 functional areas.

A client survey involving more than 1,200 company executives evaluated their consulting partners based on real project experiences from the past four years.

Self-nominations were not accepted, making TPG's appearance on the list a clear validation of its reputation in the industry and amongst its clients.

A Canadian Voice in a Crowded U.S. Market

While the list primarily highlights top consulting firms operating in the United States, The Poirier Group's inclusion demonstrates the cross-border strength and credibility of Canadian firms in the North American marketplace. Being one of only a few Canadian consulting firms to appear on this year's list amplifies the significance of their achievement and reflects the firm's growing influence beyond its home country.

"We've always believed that size or geography shouldn't limit our impact," said Jared Frederici, Partner. "We take pride in our ability to provide a high-touch service and rapid delivery, with a flexible approach that blends onsite and virtual work. This resonates with clients who require the least disruption to continued operations. We demonstrate empathy fashioned by our experience with most of our consulting team having come from industry. This perspective ensures that we deliver pragmatic solutions that are achievable and sustainable. We work with clients who want a real partnership-one they can count on to advance their goals and build a winning culture."

Consulting in a Time of Disruption

The consulting industry itself is evolving rapidly with the rise of GenAI shifting client expectations dramatically. Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value indicates that 86% of consulting clients are actively looking for firms that offer AI-enhanced services-not just basic tools, but advanced applications that can help reshape entire business models.

As a Forbes-recognized firm in the Artificial Intelligence category, The Poirier Group is already ahead of that curve. Its consultants are helping clients unlock value from GenAI not by treating it as a one-size-fits-all solution, but by applying it strategically to areas like workflow automation, predictive analytics, digital twin modeling, and performance optimization.

The Poirier Group - Team Photo at Corporate Retreat

What's Next for The Poirier Group

This recognition by Forbes represents not just a milestone, but a springboard for The Poirier Group. The firm is expanding its capabilities in emerging technologies, strengthening its presence in high-growth sectors, and continuing to invest in its people-ensuring they remain ahead of the curve in a fast-changing business environment.

"Being listed among America's best consulting firms is a great honor, but our focus remains the same: helping our clients thrive," said Anita Patel, Director. "That's the standard we hold ourselves to every day."

The full list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 can be viewed at Forbes.com.

The Poirier Group

About The Poirier Group

The Poirier Group is a boutique management consulting firm based in Toronto, Canada. Now in its 20th year with 500 plus projects completed, it focuses on operational excellence and business transformation, leading the way in results-driven consulting services across North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit: www.thepoiriergroup.com.

