Australia's rooftop solar market has climbed by 6% in the past month with the latest data revealing that 235 MW of small-scale rooftop PV capacity was installed on household and business roofs across the country in May 2025. From pv magazine Australia The latest monthly update from solar and storage market analyst SunWiz shows more than 235 MW of new rooftop solar systems (0-100 kW) were installed across Australia in May 2025, up from the 221 MW deployed in the previous month. The figure represents a 6% increase in national market volumes compared to the April 2025, but SunWiz Managing Director ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...