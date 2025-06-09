Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
PR Newswire
09.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: New Study Finds 88% of Medtechs Prioritizing Postmarket Quality Modernization Within Next 3 Years

Industry focused on automation, connectivity, and reporting for proactive quality management

BARCELONA, Spain, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Veeva MedTech Postmarket Quality Benchmark Report reveals that 88% of the medtech companies surveyed are advancing postmarket quality management within the next three years to improve compliance and drive innovation. This signals a shift toward modernization to reduce risk and foster a stronger culture of quality across the product lifecycle.

Veeva Systems

While the move to more scalable solutions is planned or underway for most, 68% of medtechs currently rely on manual processes, a mix of paper-based and electronic systems, or legacy on-premise solutions. This can cause delays in addressing product issues and lead to backlogs in complaint handling. Companies with slow response times to patient safety concerns incur significant risks in compliance, consumer trust, and brand reputation.

The research highlights opportunities for medtechs to streamline quality operations for proactive management and execution, including:

An emphasis on proactive action. The primary drivers to advance quality are proactive and risk-based quality management (38%) and scaling processes to support growth (26%) to adapt to market changes.

Technology viewed as an enabler. With more than half of medtechs working on manual processes, most respondents say advanced technology can drive automation for faster timelines and efficiency (75%), connections with other quality management system processes (62%), and advanced reporting for data-driven decision-making (61%).

Generative AI, intelligent automation, and robotic process automation scarcely adopted. Less than 3% of companies have reliably applied these emerging technologies across their organizations. Despite limited adoption, there is strong optimism about the potential of these technologies, with improving timeliness and efficiency ranked as the top opportunities.

Gaps in employee training exist. Only 19% of respondents say their training programs are sufficient to support postmarket quality teams for future success. This presents an opportunity to introduce an interactive learning approach that ensures employees receive real-time updates and guidance on job responsibilities.

"While initiatives are underway to simplify and connect medtech quality operations, the research reveals that many of the organizations surveyed are limited by legacy systems and manual processes," said Vishaka Rajaram, senior director of quality strategy at Veeva MedTech. "By aligning strategic goals with modern technology solutions, medtechs can move from reactive issue management to proactive risk prevention for greater speed and compliance."

The 2025 Veeva MedTech Postmarket Quality Benchmark Report surveyed more than 100 quality medtech leaders, examining the medical device and diagnostic industry's progress, challenges, and opportunities in quality management. To learn more, read the benchmark report here.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva (NYSE: VEEV) is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:|

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-finds-88-of-medtechs-prioritizing-postmarket-quality-modernization-within-next-3-years-302474965.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
