Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2025 13:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Dragon Capital Group: Dragon Capital Releases Vietnam, Asia's Ascending Dragon - A Film by David Stevenson, the Influential Adventurous Investor

Exploring Vietnam's Economic Transformation and Investment Potential

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Capital is pleased to announce the release of Vietnam, Asia's Ascending Dragon, a compelling new film by renowned financial journalist and commentator David Stevenson.

In this insightful documentary, Stevenson travels to Vietnam to examine the nation's remarkable evolution since Ð?i M?i 1.0 and explores what lies ahead as Ð?i M?i 2.0 takes shape. With a population of over 100 million, a dynamic economy, and rapid growth, Vietnam stands at a pivotal moment-can it escape the middle-income trap and ascend to the next stage of development?

Stevenson engages with influential asset managers, corporate leaders, and financial experts to uncover the opportunities and challenges facing this fast-emerging market. The film offers a unique perspective on Vietnam's economic trajectory, investment landscape, and the structural reforms driving its future.

Now available on YouTube:https://youtu.be/PHDyofDrByg

For further information or interview requests, please contact:

Rachel Hill
+44

Thuy Anh Nguyen
+44

Steven Mantle
+44

Jefferies International Limited
Stuart Klein
+44

h2Radnor
Iain Daly
+44

About Dragon Capital
Dragon Capital Group is Vietnam's largest independent asset manager, with over $5.5 billion in assets under management and a 30-year track record of pioneering the country's capital markets. As a 65% employee-owned firm, we serve a distinguished client base, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds.

Our flagship funds-Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL), a London-listed closed-end fund with $1.8 billion AUM, and Vietnam Equity (UCITS) Fund (VEF), the first actively managed UCITS fund in Vietnam-reflect our commitment to long-term, high-conviction investing. Backed by Vietnam's largest equity research team and our proprietary IRIS platform, we focus on quality growth, strong governance, and sustainable returns.

About David Stevenson
David Stevenson is a prominent financial journalist, best known for his Adventurous Investor column in the Financial Times. A seasoned commentator, keynote speaker, and author, he has moderated major investment forums and serves on several London-listed investment trusts. With a background spanning BBC production, fintech entrepreneurship, and fund governance, Stevenson brings a unique perspective to global markets.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4221341-d9c5-4a16-b8cf-2497a7ef40e0


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
