KuCoin Spotlight Returns with Major Upgrades, Launches New Token Sale Featuring Bombie (BOMB): New UI, Dual-Crypto Support, and Staking Benefits

KuCoin Spotlight's product fully upgraded now guarantees pro-rata token allocations (no more lucky draw), supports KCS (Up to 10 % discount) and USDT subscriptions, and supports staked KCS.

KuCoin Spotlight returns, kicking off its 29th Spotlight Token Sale with Bombie (BOMB), a cross-chain GameFi mini-game on Telegram, LINE, and Kaia ecosystems.

Summary

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the relaunch of its KuCoin Spotlight token launchpad after a 12-month hiatus. The 29th Spotlight Token Sale introduces Bombie (BOMB), a cross-chain GameFi mini-game on Telegram, LINE, and Kaia ecosystems, alongside a revamped platform designed to prioritize fairness, transparency, and benefits for KCS holders. The pre-sale subscription for 37.5 million BOMB tokens (valued at $300,000) opens on June 10, 2025, at 10:00 UTC.

A Revamped Spotlight Experience

KuCoin has transformed Spotlight with a suite of upgrades to deliver a seamless and equitable token sale experience:

Modernized UI/UX: A sleek, user-friendly interface simplifies the subscription process with clear, intuitive steps.

Guaranteed Pro-Rata Allocation: Replacing the previous lottery system, every participant now secures a proportional share of tokens, ensuring fairness.

Dual-Crypto & Staking Support: Users can subscribe using KCS (with a 10% discount), USDT, and other supported assets. Staked KCS can be leveraged directly without waiting for unlocks, maximizing flexibility.

Empowering the KCS Community

"By relaunching Spotlight with cutting-edge features and a commitment to fairness, we're reinforcing our dedication to Web3 innovation and our KCS community," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Bombie is just the start of an exciting new chapter for Spotlight, with more innovative projects to come."

KCS holders enjoy exclusive benefits:

10% Subscription Discount: Pay with KCS to unlock a 10% discount on token purchases.

Staking Synergy: Use staked KCS instantly, with no need to unstake.

Bombie (BOMB): The First Spotlight Project of 2025

Bombie is the Top-Paying Mini App game in Telegram & TON and LINE & Kaia ecosystems, and the first shooting game to Fairly Launch its token via both Telegram and LINE. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, players battle zombies in a "Shooting to Earn" mode, earning BOMBIE Tokens through a fun and rewarding gaming experience.

What's Next for KuCoin Spotlight

KuCoin will continue to innovate, relentlessly improving user experiences and pioneering the next generation of Web3 services. With Spotlight now fully upgraded, the exchange is dedicated to onboarding a diverse slate of DeFi, GameFi, and infrastructure projects throughout 2025 - and will never stop refining its platform to empower users and projects alike.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/ .

