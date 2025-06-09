Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 13:18 Uhr
Opti Digital Joins Prebid.org

Opti Digital, a premium ad revenue platform and recently recognized Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP), is proud to announce it is joining the board of Prebid.org as a Technology Provide.

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Formed in September 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. Prebid.org believes that collaboration within the community can drive standardized, transparent advertising technology, making it easier for buyers and sellers to transact efficiently and at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

By joining this initiative, Opti Digital looks forward to contributing to the organization's strategic direction and key initiatives. The company will also actively participate in relevant Product Management Committees, leveraging the deep technical expertise of its engineering team to support the growth of the ecosystem.

"We've been working with Prebid for some time, and becoming a member will give us the opportunity to take part in conversations that shape the direction of the ecosystem. We've identified key committees, such as Prebid.js and Prebid Server, where we see opportunities to support the work already underway. Staying actively involved will also help us build more efficient, well-aligned solutions within the Prebid framework that support publisher growth in a fast-moving market," said Emmanuel Bial, CTO at Opti Digital.

Contact Information

Maëva Caratis
PR & Events Manager at Opti Digital
maeva@optidigital.com
+1 (646) 328-9697

