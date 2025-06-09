XCF Global Capital Inc.: XCF Global Begins Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "SAFX"

RENO, NV AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Synthetic Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading at market open today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SAFX." The announcement follows the closing of XCF's business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company on June 6, 2025.

"We're proud to begin our journey as a public company and to raise awareness to the growing need for low-carbon aviation solutions," said Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer of XCF. "The public listing enables us to accelerate development of our SAF platform and expand production to meet the aviation sector's growing demand for low-carbon fuel solutions. Our public debut aligns with a new era of growing demand and transformative opportunity - a mission that has never been more urgent."

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. XCF is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

