Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
meshIQ Enhances Apache ActiveMQ Offerings and Welcomes Apache Software Foundation Member JB Onofre

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / meshIQ, a leader in middleware observability and management, today announced a significant expansion of its Apache ActiveMQ® offerings, further strengthening its commitment to open-source innovation for enterprise customers. As part of this strategic growth, with a strong commitment to open source, meshIQ proudly welcomes JB Onofre - Director of the Apache Software Foundation and Project Management Committee (PMC) member for nearly 20 Apache projects - as a Board Advisor.

JB Onofre is globally recognized for his leadership and technical expertise within the Apache communities, having made substantial contributions to cornerstone projects such as Apache ActiveMQ®, Apache Camel, Apache Karaf, and much more. JB is also a mentor for several incubator projects, specializing in Big Data, IoT, Cloud, OSGi, and Microservices. He will mentor and help meshIQ's open source journey. His help underscores meshIQ's dedication to advancing open-source technologies and delivering enterprise-grade solutions for mission-critical environments.

Today, meshIQ launches a powerful new web console and expert support services for Apache ActiveMQ®. The enhanced meshIQ Apache ActiveMQ® web console provides a modern, intuitive interface for monitoring and managing brokers, queues, and topics-enabling organizations to achieve unparalleled visibility, control, and operational efficiency.

The new web console features advanced topology visualization, allowing users to instantly map broker topologies, active/passive roles, and network connectors. Enterprises benefit from comprehensive broker-level insights, including real-time memory and storage usage, uptime, configuration details, Dead Letter Queue (DLQ) management, and proactive alerts via Advisory Topics

"Our main differentiator lies in providing expert support coupled with an enterprise-grade Apache ActiveMQ® Web Console," stated Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ. "This production-ready web console significantly surpasses current open-source alternatives, making troubleshooting more effective and delivering substantial value to our customers."

JB Onofré, Director of the Apache Software Foundation and advisor to meshIQ continued, "I believe in the power of the community, and my focus is always how to build and grow the communities. I've been impressed by the willingness to contribute and learn from meshIQ teams. They will contribute as individuals, and it's my pleasure to mentor them in the Apache way, according to the Apache Software Foundation policies and best practices."

Trademark Notes:

Apache ActiveMQ, ActiveMQ, Apache Camel, Camel, Apache Karaf, Karaf, Apache, the Apache feather logo, and the Apache ActiveMQ project logo, Apache Camel project logo, Apache Karaaf project logo are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other marks mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About meshIQ:

meshIQ empowers IT and business leaders with comprehensive visibility and actionable intelligence across their digital landscapes, excelling in leveraging messaging middleware and its content to enhance the understanding and management of complex enterprise application stacks, ultimately driving informed business and technical decisions. meshIQ's comprehensive capabilities encompass messaging middleware management, end-to-end application stack monitoring, proactive alerting, transaction tracing and tracking, insightful data visualization and analysis, simplified root cause analysis, and the delivery of actionable data for informed business decisions.

Contact Information

Jennifer Knutel
VP Growth Marketing
jknutel@meshiq.com
978-875-2085

SOURCE: meshIQ



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/meshiq-enhances-apache-activemqr-offerings-and-welcomes-apache-so-1035157

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
