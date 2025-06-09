Dispel Announces Industry's First Tiered Connection Suite for OT Secure Remote Access at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025

New capabilities deliver an end-to-end solution across all three remote access methods used in industrial operations-enabling a 93% reduction in standard connection times.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Dispel , the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the launch of its Tiered Connection Suite at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025. This new offering represents a significant step forward in standardizing OT secure remote access and simplifying connectivity for industrial organizations.

Built into the Dispel Zero Trust Engine platform, this connection suite replaces legacy tools with a unified platform that simplifies, accelerates, and secures remote access across industrial environments.

"We listened closely to our customers-industrial leaders needed operational efficiency, faster response, and immediate ROI," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "We built a platform to meet them where they are-standardizing access and driving operational value at scale, designed for how OT really works."

Most SRA tools fall short of operational needs. Browser-only solutions offer limited 1:1 connectivity, RPAM platforms are an IT solution, while VPNs and jump hosts introduce security and scalability challenges. As a result, manufacturers, utilities, and energy providers often patch together multiple tools to support diverse use cases. This fragmented approach creates complexity, slows operations, and amplifies security and compliance risk.

The Dispel Zero Trust Engine simplifies this complexity with a secure, scalable platform that delivers policy-driven OT remote access-tailored for operators, contractors, and third-party vendors.

Tiered Connection Suite:

Clientless Browser Connect - The industry standard for lightweight, secure, and fast access-ideal for quick, task-based sessions.

Virtual Desktop - A best-in-class, full-featured engineering workstation that delivers the highest security posture and supports multi-site capabilities.

Local Application - Enables direct access to legacy systems and custom tools, purpose-built for remote environments.

Only Dispel Delivers:

Elimination of jump servers and VPNs to enhance operational efficiency and security.

Burst capacity to support vendor remote access surges-scaling to 100+ users in minutes.

Ready to standardize your OT secure remote access strategy? Explore the Dispel Zero Trust Engine today at dispel.com.

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits, taking place June 9-11 in National Harbor, MD , July 23-25 in Tokyo , August 5-6 in Sao Paulo and September 22-24 in London . Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerSEC .

About Dispel

Dispel redefines how industrial organizations connect to OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine establishes a secure, scalable connectivity layer across all makes, models, and generations of equipment-enabling OT secure remote access, industrial data streaming, and integrated threat monitoring, even in the most complex environments. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered Moving Target Defense (MTD), holds 43+ patents, and protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually while securing remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Designed for how OT really works. Learn more at dispel.com

