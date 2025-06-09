Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
09.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events Announces Launch of The Private Credit Sourcing Conference

New event focuses on private credit transaction origination, with dedicated one-on-one meeting opportunities for companies and lenders

RYE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / DealFlow Events, a long-standing producer of independent investment conferences, announces the launch of The Private Credit Sourcing Conference, to be held October 20-21, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. This new event will bring together lenders, private equity sponsors, capital advisors, and company executives focused on sourcing and structuring private credit transactions.

A key component of the program is a dedicated block of time for pre-arranged one-on-one meetings between companies seeking private credit financing and capital providers. This format is designed to facilitate direct connections that lead to actionable deal flow.

DLA Piper, a global law firm with lawyers in over 40 countries providing legal solutions to businesses worldwide, is the premier sponsor of the event.

DealFlow Events has produced over 200 capital markets conferences since 2003, including the highly regarded Venture Debt Conference, which has consistently drawn investment professionals active in one of the fastest-growing segments of the private credit market. The new Private Credit Sourcing Conference builds on this foundation, broadening the scope to include a wider array of private credit strategies and participants.

Attendees will include:

  • Direct lenders

  • Private equity sponsors

  • Investment bankers

  • Brokers and capital introducers

  • Credit analysts

  • Legal and advisory professionals

  • Companies and financial sponsors seeking private credit

"The goal of this event is to connect the people who originate private credit transactions with companies seeking private credit," said Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events. "We've structured the program to prioritize networking and actionable engagement between deal participants."

For more information and registration, visit: https://privatecreditsourcing.com

Media Contact:
Phillip LoFaso
Managing Director
DealFlow Events
(516) 876-8006
phillip@DealFlowEvents.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dealflow-events-announces-launch-of-the-private-credit-sourcing-1036440

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
