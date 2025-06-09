Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI" or the "Company") a leading innovator in AI-driven developer solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ESG AI Technologies Inc. to co-develop an advanced suite of intelligent ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) software agents, designed to automate and streamline ESG data management, reporting, and analysis for enterprises. The collaboration will leverage Railtown AI's agentic framework and ESG AI's domain expertise in ESG compliance and disclosure. This collaboration builds on ESG AI's growing momentum in the ESG technology space, including its previously announced relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), aimed at supporting global ESG data standardization and infrastructure.

The partnership will focus on developing a master ESG agent that intelligently coordinates a suite of specialized sub-agents, enabling scalable, efficient, and transparent ESG workflows. These agents will support functions including data collection and validation, ESG scoring and benchmarking, policy generation, and dynamic report creation across global regulatory frameworks. The ESG agent suite will be developed using a Model Context Protocol (MCP) framework, allowing for enterprise-grade deployment and integration with both internal systems and third-party ESG data providers. Powered by a centralized intelligent orchestration layer, the master ESG agent will coordinate a set of specialized sub-agents to support data validation, policy automation, reporting, and AI-augmented ESG scoring and analysis. The platform is built with an API-first architecture and adheres to principles of responsible AI, ensuring traceability and alignment with emerging ESG and AI governance frameworks.

"Railtown AI's agent framework is purpose-built for intelligent task orchestration, and ESG is an ideal application domain," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI. "By combining our technical capabilities with ESG AI's subject matter expertise, we're creating a transformative platform for enterprise ESG automation."

"Our clients require scalable, intelligent ESG solutions that can adapt to a rapidly changing regulatory landscape," said Nick Miller, CEO of ESG AI. "Partnering with Railtown AI enables us to deliver that with confidence, accelerating time-to-insight and reducing the burden of compliance."

The companies expect to begin phased deployment of the ESG agent suite with select enterprise and institutional partners beginning later this year.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a leader in developer productivity tools powered by artificial intelligence. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for teams around the world. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern engineering teams work.

About ESG.AI

ESG.AI is a decision support platform that provides organizations with unique insights into historical, current, and projected ESG information to maximize opportunities for strategic planning, understanding and improvement.

