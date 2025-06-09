THDC India, a subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned the first unit of 250 MW of a 1 GW variable-speed pumped storage hydropower project in India. From pv magazine India THDC India Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has commissioned the first unit of 250 MW of its 1 GW variable-speed pumped storage hydro power project in Uttarakhand, India. The project consists of four units of 250 MW each. It is envisaged to generate 1 GW peaking power to enhance grid reliability in northern India. The reservoirs created by Tehri Dam and Koteshwar Dam on the river Bhagirathi act as upstream and downstream reservoirs ...

